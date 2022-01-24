UBTER Polytechnic JEEP 2022 Notification OUT @ubter.in: Check Online Link, Important Dates, Qualification & Other Details

UBTER Polytechnic JEEP 2022 Notification: Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education Roorkee (UBTER) is going to conduct an exam for Joint Entrance Examination Polytechnics (JEEP 2022) to enrol in the courses like Electronics Engineering, Computer Science, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Engineering, fashion designing, & Pharmacy, etc for the year 2022-23. Interested candidates can submit applications for UBTER JEEP 2022 from 21 January 2022 to 31 January 2022. Candidates holding the requisite qualification can submit applications through the official website of UBTER.i.e. ubter.in. Candidates can check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of application: 21 January 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 31 January 2022

UBTER Polytechnic JEEP 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed 10th/12th qualifications from the schools located in the state of Uttarakhand. The applicant requires acquiring at least 50% marks in class 10th for appearing in the examination

UBTER Polytechnic JEEP 2022 Age Limit - No age bar

UBTER Polytechnic JEEP 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit and counselling.

UBTER Polytechnic JEEP 2022 Notification

Apply Online

How to apply for UBTER Polytechnic JEEP 2022

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 31 January 2022. After submission of the application, candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

UBTER Polytechnic JEEP 2022 Application Fee