UCIL Recruitment 2021 for 47 Chief Manager, Supervisor, Foreman and Other Posts, Apply @ucil.gov.in
UCIL Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT at ucil.gov.in for 47 Chief Manager, Supervisor, Foreman and Other Posts. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
UCIL Recruitment 2021: Uranium Corporation of India (UCIL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Deputy General Manager, Chief Manager (Accounts)/ Manager (Accounts)/ Add. Manager (Accounts)/ Deputy Manager (Accounts)/Asstt. Manager (Accounts), Controller of Stores/ Add. Controller of Stores and others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 March 2021.
Important Dates:
- Starting date of online application submission: 1 February 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 20 March 2021
UCIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Deputy General Manager (Medical Services)/ Chief Manager(Medical Services) - 1 Post
- Chief Superintendent (Civil)/ Superintendent (Civil)/ Add. Superintendent (Civil)/ Deputy Superintendent (Civil)- 4 Posts
- Chief Manager (Accounts)/ Manager (Accounts)/ Add. Manager (Accounts)/ Deputy Manager (Accounts)/ Asstt. Manager (Accounts) - 7 Posts
- Controller of Stores/ Add. Controller of Stores - 1 Post
- Add. Superintendent Mines)/ Deputy Superintendent (Mines)/ Asstt. Superintendent (Mines) - 11 Posts
- Add. Manager (Personnel)/ Deputy Manager (Personnel)- 1 Post
- Add. Superintendent (Mill)/ Deputy Superintendent (Mill)- 1 Post
- Add. Superintendent (Inst.)/ Deputy Superintendent- 1 Post
- Add. Superintendent (Survey)/ Deputy Superintendent (Survey)- 1 Post
- Deputy Manager (Security)/ Asstt. Manager (Security) - 3 Posts
- Deputy Controller of Purchase/ Asstt. Controller of Purchase- 1 Post
- Asstt. Manager (CS)/ Asstt. Manager (Personnel)- 1 Post
- Supervisor (Chemical) - 7 Posts
- Supervisor (Civil)- 2 Posts
- Foreman (Mechanical) - 3 Posts
- Sc.Asstt.-C (CR&D/ HPU) - 2 Posts
UCIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Deputy General Manager (Medical Services)/ Chief Manager(Medical Services) - MBBS Degree recognized by Indian Medical Council with 18/ 15 years relevant experience.
- Chief Superintendent (Civil)/ Superintendent (Civil)/ Add. Superintendent (Civil)/ Deputy Superintendent (Civil)- Degree in Civil Engg. OR equivalent.
- Chief Manager (Accounts)/ Manager (Accounts)/ Add. Manager (Accounts)/ Deputy Manager (Accounts)/ Asstt. Manager (Accounts) - Candidates who have qualified Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/ Cost Accountant from the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.
- Controller of Stores/ Add. Controller of Stores - Candidates holding Degree in any branch of Engineering with one year recognized Diploma in Materials Management OR Degree in any discipline with two years recognized PG Degree/ Diploma in Materials Management OR MBA with specialization in Materials Management.
- Add. Superintendent Mines)/ Deputy Superintendent (Mines)/ Asstt. Superintendent (Mines) - Bachelor of Mining Engineering from a University/ recognized Institution and possessing First Class Mines Manager Certificate of Competency.
- Add. Manager (Personnel)/ Deputy Manager (Personnel)- Degree in any discipline including that in Engineering and two years full-time PG Degree/ Diploma recognized by statutory authority/ Central/State Govt.
- Supervisor (Chemical) - B.Sc.(H) in Chemistry/ Diploma in Chemical Engineering.
- Supervisor (Civil)- Diploma in Civil Engineering.
- Foreman (Mechanical) - Diploma in Mechanical Engineering.
UCIL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- Deputy General Manager (Medical Services)/ Chief Manager(Medical Services) - 48/45 years
- Chief Superintendent (Civil)/ Superintendent (Civil)/ Add. Superintendent (Civil)/ Deputy Superintendent (Civil)- 45/40/35/30 years
- Chief Manager (Accounts)/ Manager (Accounts)/ Add. Manager (Accounts)/ Deputy Manager (Accounts)/ Asstt. Manager (Accounts) - 45/40/35/30 years
- Controller of Stores/ Add. Controller of Stores - 40/35 years
- Add. Superintendent Mines)/ Deputy Superintendent (Mines)/ Asstt. Superintendent (Mines) - 35/30 years
- Add. Manager (Personnel)/ Deputy Manager (Personnel)- 35/30 years
- Add. Superintendent (Mill)/ Deputy Superintendent (Mill)- 35/30 years
- Add. Superintendent (Inst.)/ Deputy Superintendent- 35/30 years
- Add. Superintendent (Survey)/ Deputy Superintendent (Survey)- 35/30 years
- Deputy Manager (Security)/ Asstt. Manager (Security) - 50 years with all relaxation
- Deputy Controller of Purchase/ Asstt. Controller of Purchase- 30 years
- Asstt. Manager (CS)/ Asstt. Manager (Personnel)- 30 years
- Supervisor (Chemical) - 35 years
- Supervisor (Civil)- 35 years
- Foreman (Mechanical) - 35 years
- Sc.Asstt.-C (CR&D/ HPU) - 35 years
Download UCIL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for UCIL Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can send applications along with the documents to the General Manager (Inst/Pers.&IRs./Projects), Uranium Corporation of India Limited, P.O.Jaduguda Mines, Distt. Singhbhum East, Jharkhand - 832102. The last date for submission of application is 20 March 2021.