UCIL Recruitment 2021 for 47 Chief Manager, Supervisor, Foreman and Other Posts, Apply @ucil.gov.in

UCIL Recruitment 2021: Uranium Corporation of India (UCIL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Deputy General Manager, Chief Manager (Accounts)/ Manager (Accounts)/ Add. Manager (Accounts)/ Deputy Manager (Accounts)/Asstt. Manager (Accounts), Controller of Stores/ Add. Controller of Stores and others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 March 2021.

Important Dates:

Starting date of online application submission: 1 February 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 20 March 2021

UCIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Deputy General Manager (Medical Services)/ Chief Manager(Medical Services) - 1 Post

Chief Superintendent (Civil)/ Superintendent (Civil)/ Add. Superintendent (Civil)/ Deputy Superintendent (Civil)- 4 Posts

Chief Manager (Accounts)/ Manager (Accounts)/ Add. Manager (Accounts)/ Deputy Manager (Accounts)/ Asstt. Manager (Accounts) - 7 Posts

Controller of Stores/ Add. Controller of Stores - 1 Post

Add. Superintendent Mines)/ Deputy Superintendent (Mines)/ Asstt. Superintendent (Mines) - 11 Posts

Add. Manager (Personnel)/ Deputy Manager (Personnel)- 1 Post

Add. Superintendent (Mill)/ Deputy Superintendent (Mill)- 1 Post

Add. Superintendent (Inst.)/ Deputy Superintendent- 1 Post

Add. Superintendent (Survey)/ Deputy Superintendent (Survey)- 1 Post

Deputy Manager (Security)/ Asstt. Manager (Security) - 3 Posts

Deputy Controller of Purchase/ Asstt. Controller of Purchase- 1 Post

Asstt. Manager (CS)/ Asstt. Manager (Personnel)- 1 Post

Supervisor (Chemical) - 7 Posts

Supervisor (Civil)- 2 Posts

Foreman (Mechanical) - 3 Posts

Sc.Asstt.-C (CR&D/ HPU) - 2 Posts

UCIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Deputy General Manager (Medical Services)/ Chief Manager(Medical Services) - MBBS Degree recognized by Indian Medical Council with 18/ 15 years relevant experience.

Chief Superintendent (Civil)/ Superintendent (Civil)/ Add. Superintendent (Civil)/ Deputy Superintendent (Civil)- Degree in Civil Engg. OR equivalent.

Chief Manager (Accounts)/ Manager (Accounts)/ Add. Manager (Accounts)/ Deputy Manager (Accounts)/ Asstt. Manager (Accounts) - Candidates who have qualified Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/ Cost Accountant from the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

Controller of Stores/ Add. Controller of Stores - Candidates holding Degree in any branch of Engineering with one year recognized Diploma in Materials Management OR Degree in any discipline with two years recognized PG Degree/ Diploma in Materials Management OR MBA with specialization in Materials Management.

Add. Superintendent Mines)/ Deputy Superintendent (Mines)/ Asstt. Superintendent (Mines) - Bachelor of Mining Engineering from a University/ recognized Institution and possessing First Class Mines Manager Certificate of Competency.

Add. Manager (Personnel)/ Deputy Manager (Personnel)- Degree in any discipline including that in Engineering and two years full-time PG Degree/ Diploma recognized by statutory authority/ Central/State Govt.

Supervisor (Chemical) - B.Sc.(H) in Chemistry/ Diploma in Chemical Engineering.

Supervisor (Civil)- Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Foreman (Mechanical) - Diploma in Mechanical Engineering.

UCIL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Deputy General Manager (Medical Services)/ Chief Manager(Medical Services) - 48/45 years

Chief Superintendent (Civil)/ Superintendent (Civil)/ Add. Superintendent (Civil)/ Deputy Superintendent (Civil)- 45/40/35/30 years

Chief Manager (Accounts)/ Manager (Accounts)/ Add. Manager (Accounts)/ Deputy Manager (Accounts)/ Asstt. Manager (Accounts) - 45/40/35/30 years

Controller of Stores/ Add. Controller of Stores - 40/35 years

Add. Superintendent Mines)/ Deputy Superintendent (Mines)/ Asstt. Superintendent (Mines) - 35/30 years

Add. Manager (Personnel)/ Deputy Manager (Personnel)- 35/30 years

Add. Superintendent (Mill)/ Deputy Superintendent (Mill)- 35/30 years

Add. Superintendent (Inst.)/ Deputy Superintendent- 35/30 years

Add. Superintendent (Survey)/ Deputy Superintendent (Survey)- 35/30 years

Deputy Manager (Security)/ Asstt. Manager (Security) - 50 years with all relaxation

Deputy Controller of Purchase/ Asstt. Controller of Purchase- 30 years

Asstt. Manager (CS)/ Asstt. Manager (Personnel)- 30 years

Supervisor (Chemical) - 35 years

Supervisor (Civil)- 35 years

Foreman (Mechanical) - 35 years

Sc.Asstt.-C (CR&D/ HPU) - 35 years

Download UCIL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for UCIL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can send applications along with the documents to the General Manager (Inst/Pers.&IRs./Projects), Uranium Corporation of India Limited, P.O.Jaduguda Mines, Distt. Singhbhum East, Jharkhand - 832102. The last date for submission of application is 20 March 2021.