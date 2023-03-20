UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Check Phase 1 to Phase 5 PDF Updates Here

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 will be released soon by the National Testing Agency. Get Direct Link to Download Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3, Phase 4 and Phase 5 Here.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 will be uploaded, soon, for Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3, Phase 4 and Phase 5 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). NTA conducted the exam from Phase 1 to Phase 5 21st February 2023 to 15th March 2023. Now, the UGC NET 2023 Answer Key will be released on the official website i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET Answer Key Download Date 2023

The UGC NET Exam was conducted in 5 Phases for 83 subjects in the month of February and March 2023. UGC NET Answer Key PDF is expected in the month of March or April 2023, according to the reports. However, there is no information regarding the same on the official website. The candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website for the latest updates.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: Check Objection Details

NTA will invite objections from the candidates who have any doubts about the published answer key. The candidates will be required to submit the objection within the given time frame.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Overview

Name of the Exam Authority National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Name University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) Application Dates 29 December 2022 to 17 January 2023 Exam Date 21st February 2023 to 15th March 2023 Answer Key Date to be released Result Date to be released

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: How to Download UGC NET Answer Key ?

Step 1: Visit the website of UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge’ flashing on the homepage under 'Latest News'

Step 3: Login either using your 'Through Application Number and Password' or 'Through Application Number and Date of Birth'

Step 4: Download UGC NET Answer Key

Step 5: Submit Objection, if any

UGC NET Result 2023

NTA will also release the result of the exam on its official website. The result will be published in the form of a scorecard. NTS UGC NET Result will be prepared on the basis of objections which will be submitted by the candidates after the release of the answer key.

How to Calculate UGC NET Score 2-23?

The candidates can also calculate their probable results with the help of the answer key. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to calculate their scores through NTA UGC NET Answer Key.