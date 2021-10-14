UGC Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for Academic Consultant Posts, Salary upto 80,000/

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Oct 14, 2021 12:31 IST
UGC Recruitment 2021: University Grants Commission, New Delhi is hiring candidates for an Academic Consultant purely on a contract basis. Interested candidates may submit their application complete in all respects duly supported by the relevant documents in an online mode at www.ugc.ac.in/jobs. The last date for submission of the application is 31 October 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 31 October 2021

UGC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Academic Consultant - 1 Post

UGC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: First Class Master’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized university/institute; NET in relevant discipline.

Remuneration: Rs.70000-80000 p.m.

UGC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - Not more than 35 years

UGC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The engagement shall be made on the recommendation of a duly constituted selection committee.

Download UGC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for UGC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates may submit their application complete in all respects duly supported by the relevant documents in an online mode at www.ugc.ac.in/jobs. The last date for receipt of applications is 31st October 2021.

Job Summary
Notification Date14 Oct, 2021
Last Date of Submission31 Oct, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization UGC
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration
