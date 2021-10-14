UGC Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for Academic Consultant Posts, Salary upto 80,000/

UGC Recruitment 2021 Notification out for Academic Consultant Posts. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

UGC Recruitment 2021: University Grants Commission, New Delhi is hiring candidates for an Academic Consultant purely on a contract basis. Interested candidates may submit their application complete in all respects duly supported by the relevant documents in an online mode at www.ugc.ac.in/jobs. The last date for submission of the application is 31 October 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 31 October 2021

UGC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Academic Consultant - 1 Post

UGC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: First Class Master’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized university/institute; NET in relevant discipline.

Remuneration: Rs.70000-80000 p.m.

UGC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - Not more than 35 years

UGC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The engagement shall be made on the recommendation of a duly constituted selection committee.

Download UGC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for UGC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates may submit their application complete in all respects duly supported by the relevant documents in an online mode at www.ugc.ac.in/jobs. The last date for receipt of applications is 31st October 2021.

Latest Government Jobs:

TN MRB FSO Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @mrb.tn.gov.in, 119 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online Now!

NABARD Recruitment 2021 for Project Associate, Senior Consultant and Other Posts, Apply Online @nabcons.com