UGVCL JE Admit Card 2021 Out: Download Shortlisted Candidates List for Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer) Exam @ugvcl.com

UGVCL JE Admit Card 2021: Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. (UGVCL) Gujarat has released the admit card and the list of the candidates shortlisted to appear in the for Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer- Electrical and Civil). Candidates can download UGVCL Admit Card, directly, through the official website - ugvcl.com.

UGVCL JE Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can downlod UGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Card through the link below:

UGVCL JE Admit Card Download Link

List of Candidates for CBT (Computer Based Test) for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer)-Electrical & Civil

Candidates can check their date, time and venue of the exam on their admit card. A total of 10566 candidates are shortlisted to appear in UGVCL JE Exam 2021.

How to Download UGVCL JE Admit Card 2021 ?

Visit the official website.i.e.ugvcl.com. Go to ‘Career’ Section It will redirect you to a new page where you need to click on ‘Admit Card for Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer)-Electrical & Civil’ A new will open, Enter Confirmation Number, DOB Captcha Code and click on the submit button. Download UGVCL Jr Engineer Admit Card

UGVCL JE Exam Pattern

There will be 100 questions and the paper shall be of 100 marks on

Subject Weightage General Knowledge 10% English Language 10% Electrical/Civil Engineering 60% Computer Knowledge 10% Gujarati Language &Grammar 10%

There shall be negative marking system and 1/4th mark for each wrong answer shall be deducted to arrive at total marks scored.

The Question Paper Will Be In English Language Only.