UGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Result 2021 Released @ugvcl.com, Download Roll Number Wise Junior Assistant Marks Here

UGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Result 2021: Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited has released the result of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) along with marks of online exam on its website. All candidates who appeared in the UGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Exam 2021 can download the result through the official website of UGVCL.i.e.ugvcl.com.

UGVCL Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) Exam was held on 22nd, 23rd, 24th and 29th December 2020. The result along with the normalised score is available on the official website. Candidates can download UGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Result 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

The candidates should note that the marks uploaded on the official website based on the Computer Based Test (CBT) only and not the merit list or selection list.

How and Where to Download UGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Result 2021?

Visit the official website.i.e.ugvcl.com. Click on Career Section available on the homepage. It will redirect you to the notification page. Then, Click on UGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Result 2021. Then, a PDF will be opened. Download Roll Number Wise UGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download Roll Number Wise UGVCL Vidyut Sahayak Result 2021

Earlier, the recruitment board had uploaded the final answer key on 6 March 2021 considering the representations/objections regarding the answer keys. The candidates were allowed to submit the representations against the provisional answer key from 7 to 10 January 2021. The candidates can now check the UGVCL Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer) Result along with the marks directly by clicking on the above link. This drive was done to recruit 478 vacancies of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant) under UGVCL.