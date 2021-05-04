UJVNL Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Engineer Trainee and Geologist Posts, Apply Online @tscpantnagar.com

UJVNL Recruitment 2021 Notification: UJVNL (Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Engineer (Trainee) and Geologist on ujvnl.com. Eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website on or before 15 April 2021 on GBPUAT website - tscpantnagar.com.

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 15 April 2021

Last Date of Submitting Hard Copy of Application - 25 April 2021

UJVN Ltd Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer (Trainee) (Electrical) - 6 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Trainee) Mechnical - 4 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Trainee) Civil - 10 Posts

Geologist - 1 Post

Salary:

Assistant Engineer (Trainee) (Electrical) - Rs. 56100-177500

Assistant Engineer (Trainee) Mechnical - Rs. 56100-177500

Assistant Engineer (Trainee) Civil - Rs. 56100-177500

Geologist - Rs. 56100-177500

Eligibility Criteria for UJVNL Assistant Engineer Trainee and Geologist Posts

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Engineer (Trainee) (Electrical/Mechanical) - Bachelors’ Degree in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering or must have passed AMIE

Assistant Engineer (Trainee) Civil - Bachelors’ Degree in Civil Engineering or should have completed AMICE

Geologist - M.Sc Geology/M.Tech in applied Geology or equivalent with specialization in Engineering Geology with 55% marks

Age Limit:

21 to 42 Years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

Selection Procedure for UJVNL Assistant Engineer Trainee and Geologist Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of written test.

How to Apply for UJVN Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply on the official website of GBPUAT - http://tscpantnagar.com. After submitting online application, the candidate should submit print out of the application along with necessary documents and application fee to Coordinator (Test & Selection), Lambert Square Guest House, G.B. Pant University of Agriculture & Technology, Pantnagar, Udham Singh Nagar – 263 145,Uttarakhand.

UJVNL Recruitment Notification Download

UJVNL Corrigendum

UJVNL Online Application Link