UK Board Class 12 Chemistry Model Paper 2023-2024: Download FREE PDF

Class 12 Chemistry Model Paper UK Board 2024: In this article, students will get the newly released UK Board Class 12 Chemistry model paper also known as the UK Board Class 12 Chemistry sample paper 2024.

UBSE UK Board Class 12th Chemistry Model Paper 2024: UBSE (Uttarakhand Board of School Education), also known as the UK Board, is the educational authority of Uttarakhand State, India, that takes care of the educational flow in the state. It publishes all the important information on the portal to send an update to all schools affiliated with it.

Recently, the UK Board published the model papers for Class 12. In this article, you will get the newly published UK Board Class 12 Chemistry model paper 2023–24. These Uttarakhand Board Chemistry model papers 2024 for Class 12 are very important for the students in terms of knowing the latest pattern, marking scheme, and difficulty level of questions. Thus, solving the UK Board Class 12 model paper provided here will give you an additional boost of confidence to prepare effectively for your exams.

UK Board 12th Chemistry Theory Paper Pattern 2024

Time 3 Hours Marks 70 Total Number of Questions 26 Multiple Choice Questions (1 mark each) 10 1 Mark Questions Q2 to Q5 2 Mark Questions Q6 to Q15 3 Mark Questions Q16 to Q23 4 Mark Questions Q24 to Q26

UK Board 12th Chemistry Model Paper 2024 Guidelines

(i) There are in all 26 questions in this question paper. All questions are compulsory.

(ii) There are 10 parts in Question No 1. Each part is a Multiple Choice Question. Here four options are given in each question. Write the correct option in your answer book. The question asked in each section carries one mark

(iii) Question No 2 to 5 carry one mark each. Question No 6 to 15 carry two marks each. Question No 16 to 23 carry three marks each 2 and Question No 24 to 26 carry four marks each. Question No 26 is based on Case study.

(iv) There is no overall choice in Question paper, however an internal choice has been provided in two questions of 2 marks, three questions of 3 marks and all questions of 4 marks each. You have to attempt only one of the given choices in such questions.

UK Board 12th Chemistry Model Paper 2024

i) Human body does not produce-

a) Enzyme

b) DNA

c) Hormone

d) Vitamin

ii) Amine that can not be prepared by Gabrial phthalimide synthesis-

a) CH 3 NH 2

b) C 2 H 5 NH 2

c) C 6 H 5 NH 2

d) None of the above

iii) In the following reaction-

A is-

a) C 6 H 5 CHO

b) C 6 H 5 OH

c) C 6 H 5 Cl

d) C 6 H 5 -CO-C 6 H 5

iv) Hybridization of Oxygen atom present in Ether is-

a) sp2

b) sp3

c) sp

d) sp3d

v) Which of the following is not affected by temperature-

a) Normality

b) Molality

c) Molarity

d) Formality

vi) In following reaction which substance serves as reducing agent-

14H+ + Cr 2 O 7 + 3Ni → 1Cr+3 + 7H 2 O + 3Ni+2

a) Ni

b) Cr 2 O 7 -2

c) H 2 O

d) HI

To get the complete UK Board Class 12 Chemistry model paper 2024 in Hindi and English click on the link below and download the PDF for free.

