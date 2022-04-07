UKPSC AE Admit Card 2021 (Released) for Combined Engineering Services @ukpsc.gov.in, Check Link Here

Uttarakhand PSC has released the Admit Card for the Combined State Engineering Services Exam 2021 on its official website-ukpsc.gov.in. Check download link here.

UKPSC AE Admit Card 2021: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the Admit Card for the Combined State Engineering Services Exam 2021 on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the Combined State Engineering Services Exam 2021 from 23 April 2022 onwards.

You can check the details exam programme for the Combined State Engineering Services Exam 2021 available on the official website.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for Combined State Engineering Services Exam 2021 can download UKPSC AE Admit Card 2021 from the official website of UKPSC-ukpsc.gov.in.

In a bid to download the UKPSC AE Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials with the link available on the official website. Check the process to download the UKPSC AE Admit Card 2021 from the official website.

How to Download UKPSC AE Admit Card 2021 Check Steps

Visit the official website.i.e. ukpsc.gov.in. Click on the notice that reads 'उत्तराखण्ड सम्मिलित राज्य अभियंत्रण सेवा परीक्षा-2021 हेतु ऑनलाइन प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने के संबंध में/प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने हेतु यहां क्लिक करें' flashing on the homepage. Provide your login credentials including Email id/Mobile No./password to the link available on the home page. You will get the Admit Card in a new window. Download and save the UKPSC AE Admit Card 2021 for future reference.

It is noted that UKPSC AE written exam 2022 will be held from April 23 to 27 at Haridwar, Haldwani, and Dehradun.

You can download the UKPSC AE Admit Card 2021 also with the link given below.