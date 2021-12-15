UKPSC FRO Answer Key 2021 Out for Forest Ranger Post @ukpsc.gov.in, Raise Objection Till Dec 21

Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the prelims answer key for the Forest Ranger Officer (FRO)post on its official website- ukpsc.gov.in. Know process to raise objection.

UKPSC FRO Answer Key 2021 Download: Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the prelims answer key for the post of Forest Ranger Officer (FRO). All those candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Forest Ranger Officer (FRO) post can download UKPSC FRO Answer Key 2021 from the official website of Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC)i.e. ukpsc.gov.in.

You can download the UKPSC FRO Answer Key 2021 after following the steps given below from the official website.

Steps to Download: UKPSC FRO Answer Key 2021

Visit to the official website of Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) - ukpsc.gov.in Go to the 'Recent Updates' section on the Home Page. Click on the link - ' वन क्षेत्राधिकारी (प्रारम्भिक) परीक्षा-2021 की Provisional Answer Key एवं Online Answer Key Objection के संबंध में विज्ञप्ति (Under Section/Module :Answer Key)' on the home page. It will redirect you to a new page where you will get the PDF of the UKPSC FRO Answer Key 2021 notification. Download and save the UKPSC FRO Answer Key 2021 for your future reference.

However you can download the UKPSC FRO Answer Key 2021 directly with the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: UKPSC FRO Answer Key 2021

It is noted that Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) had conducted the prelims exam for Forest Ranger Officer (FRO) post on 28 November 2021 (Sunday). Candidates appeared in the prelims exam can download the Answe key and they can raise their objections, if any regarding their answers through the official website.

In a bid to raise objection, candidates will have to go through the Online Answer Key Objection form available on the official website. You will have to click on the link available on the official website and provide your login credentials including Roll No and Date of Birth on the link. Candidates can raise their objections from 15 December to 21 December 2021.

It is noted that selection for the post of Forest Ranger Officer (FRO) is based on Preliminary Exam/Mains Exam and Interview.