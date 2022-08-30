UKPSC FRO Mains Admit Card 2022 (Out) @ukpsc.net.in, Check Forest Ranger Hall Ticket Downloading Link

Uttrakhand PSC has released the Forest Ranger Officer (FRO) mains exam Admit Card on its official website-ukpsc.net.in. Download link here.

UKPSC FRO Mains Admit Card 2022 Download: Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the Forest Ranger Officer (FRO) mains exam Admit Card on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the mains exam for the Forest Ranger Officer (FRO) post from 11 September 2022 onwards. Candidates who have qualified for Forest Ranger Officer (FRO) mains exam round can download their Admit Card from the official website of Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC)i.e. ukpsc.net.in.

As per the short notice released, Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will conduct the Forest Ranger Officer (FRO) mains exam from 11 to 15 September 2022. Admit card for the successfully qualified candidates is available on the official website of UKPSC.

In a bid to download the UKPSC FRO Mains Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application Number/Date of Birth and other on the link available on the official website.

How to Download UKPSC FRO Mains Admit Card 2022 Check Steps