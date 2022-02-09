UKPSC FRO Result 2021 Out: Download Prelims Marks, Final Answer Key, Cut-Off, Selection List PDF Here

UKPSC FRO Result 2021 Link Available on ukpsc.gov.in. Check Selection List PDF, Cut-Off Marks and Other Details Here.

UKPSC FRO Result 2021:Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the result along with cut-off marks, final answer key, marks of prelims exam for the post of Forest Ranger Officer (FRO). Candidates can download UKPSC Result by visiting the official website of UKPSC (ukpsc.gov.in). However, candidates who have participated in UKPSC FRO Prelims Exam on 28 November 2022 can download UKPSC FRO Prelims Result by clicking on the links provided below:

UKPSC FRO MAINS Exam 2022

A total of 26877 candidates attended the exam of which 805 candidates have qualified in the exam. Candidates who have been shortlisted in the prelims will be called for the mains exam and Physical Endurance Test (PET) is scheduled to be held from 23 to 27 July 2022.

UKPSC FRO Cut-Off

Category Cut-Off Marks UR 89.25 UR Ex 36.75 SC 79.50 ST 73.00 OBC 89.25 EWS 89.25

Candidates can check more details regarding the cut-off in the PDF below:

UKPSC FRO Prelims Cut-Off PDF

How to Download UKPSC FRO Result 2022 ?

Visit the official website of UKPSC - ukpsc.gov.in

Click on ‘09-02-2022 - वन क्षेत्राधिकारी परीक्षा-2021 का प्रारम्भिक परीक्षा परिणाम’ given under ‘Latest Updates’

Then, click on ‘परीक्षा परिणाम हेतु यहां क्लिक करें’

Download UKPSC FRO Result PDF

Check the roll numbers of selected candidates

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission had invited online application for the recruitment of 40 Forest Ranger Officers (FRO) till17 September 2021.