UKPSC Group C Interview Admit Card 2022 To Release Today at psc.uk.gov.in, Download Schedule Here

UKPSC Group C Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update: Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will release the Admit Card for the interview round for the various Group C posts today i.e. on 01 November 2022 on its official website. Commission has released the short notice regarding the interview schedule /admit card update for the Group C posts including Librarian, Surveyor, Draftsman, Technical Assistant, Mines Inspector and others.

Candidates qualified for the interview round for the above post can download UKPSC Group C Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 update from the official website of Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC)-psc.uk.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, Commission will be conducting the interview for the qualified candidates for the various Group C posts on 22-23 November 2022. Commission will upload the Admit Card for the interview round for the Librarian, Surveyor, Draftsman, Technical Assistant posts today i.e. on 01 November 2022.

Candidates can check the details post wise interview schedule for the various Group C Posts including Librarian, Surveyor, Draftsman, Technical Assistant, Mines Inspector and others on the official website. You can download the UKPSC Group C Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.



Process to download : UKPSC Group C Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update