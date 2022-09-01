UKPSC JE Result 2021 (Announced) at psc.uk.gov.in, Check State Junior Engineer Service Result

Uttarakhand PSC has declared the provisional result for the Combined State Junior Engineer Service Examination-2021 on its website-psc.uk.gov.in. Download PDF here.

UKPSC JE Provisional Result 2021 Download : Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has declared the provisional result for the Combined State Junior Engineer Service Examination-2021 on its website. Candidates who have qualified in the written exam are able to appear for the next interview/document verification round. All those candidates appeared in the objective based written exam for the Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Services Exam 2021 can download the UKPSC JE Provisional Result 2021 from the official website of UKPSC- ukpsc.gov.in.

The PDF of the Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Service Examination-2021 is available on the official website, however you can download the same directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: UKPSC JE Provisional Result 2021





As per the short notice released, candidates qualified in the written exam for Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Service Examination-2021 will have to appear in the next interview/document verification round as per the selection process for the same. Commission will conduct the interview/document verification for the above post tentatively in in the month of December 2022.

UKPSC has conducted the written exam for Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Service Examination-2021 from 07-10 May 2022.

Candidates appeared in the written exam can download the UKPSC JE Provisional Result 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download UKPSC JE Provisional Result 2021 Check Steps