UKPSC Junior Assistant answer key 2023 Released @psc.uk.gov.in: Download PDF, Raise Objection & Other Details Here

UKPSC JA answer key 2023: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has released the answer key for the Junior Assistant Exam conducted on March 19, 2023. Those who took the exam can access the answer keys on the official website at psc.uk.gov.in.

UKPSC JA answer key 2023: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has recently published the provisional answer key for the Junior Assistant Exam 2022. The answer key is available for download on the official website of UKPSC, which is psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC Junior Assistant exam was held on March 5 at 13 district centers located in Uttarakhand. The UKPSC has launched this recruitment drive to fill a total of 445 vacancies for Junior Assistants or Kanishth Sahayak. The written exam is a crucial part of the selection process, and the candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in this exam.

UKPSC Junior Assistant answer key 2023

The answer keys have been released for four different series, which are A, B, C, and D. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now check and download their respective answer keys.

In case a candidate has any objections or concerns regarding the answer key, they can raise their challenge during the stipulated time period. It is important for the candidates to keep a close eye on the official website for further updates and announcements related to the recruitment drive.

For those who want to download the UKPSC Junior Assistant answer key 2023, there is a step-by-step process that candidates can follow. The direct link for the same is also provided on the official website.

How to Download UKPSC JA Answer Key 2023?

Here are the steps to download the UKPSC JA Exam 2022 answer key:

Firstly, you need to visit the official website of UKPSC, which is psc.uk.gov.in Next, you should navigate to the "Answer Key" tab on the homepage of the website Under the "Answer Key" tab, locate the link for the "Junior Assistant Exam-2022 answer key" Click on the link to the answer key for the Junior Assistant exam After clicking on the link, the UKPSC Junior Assistant answer key will appear on your screen Finally, you can download the answer key and cross-check your answers to estimate your score.

Download Link of UKPSC Junior Assistant answer key 2023

Candidates can check the direct link to download the answer key of UKPSC Junior Assistant here:

UKPSC Junior Assistant Final Answer Key Exam Name Answer Key UKPSC Junior Assistant answer key 2023 Notification PDF Direct Link to Download the Answer Key

How to raise objections to UKPSC Junior Assistant 2023 answer key ?

If a candidate has any doubts or concerns regarding the answer key of the UKPSC Junior Assistant Exam 2023, they have the option to raise objections. To do so, they need to visit the official website of UKPSC and log in using their User ID and password.

Candidates have the option to raise objections to the answer key that has been released. The objection window will be open from March 22 to 28. If a candidate finds any discrepancies or errors in the answer key, they can raise their concerns during this period. However, it is important to note that a fee of Rs 50 per challenge will be applicable. This fee is non-refundable, and candidates must pay it online while submitting their objections. The authorities will review the objections and make necessary corrections, if needed, before finalizing the answer key.

By raising objections, candidates can bring any discrepancies in the answer key to the attention of the UKPSC. This can help ensure a fair and transparent evaluation of the exam results. Therefore, it is advisable for candidates to review the answer key thoroughly and raise any objections if necessary, within the stipulated time frame.