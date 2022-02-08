UKPSC Lecturer Mains Result 2021 Out @ukpsc.gov.in: Download Uttarakhand Group C DV List

UKPSC Lecturer Mains Result 2021 has been released Uttrakhand Public Service Commission at ukpsc.gov.in. Download PDF for DV Here.

UKPSC Lecturer Mains Result 2021: Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has uploaded the result of the mains exam of Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Spokesman cadre-group 'C') Service (General and Women's Branch) held from 28 October to 31 October for the post of Lecturer at ukpsc.gov.in. Candidates can download UKPSC Lecturer Result from this page by clicking on UKPSC Lecturer Mains Admit Card Link below:

A total of 142 candidates are selected for English Subject, 165 for Hindi, 51 for Sanskrit, 75 for Physics, 97 for Chemistry, 78 for Biology, 6 Maths, 93 for Civics, 172 for Economics, 22 for History, 54 for Geography, 18 for Sociology, 3 for Art, 3 for Psychology, 3 for Agriculture under General Category for Document Verification.

UKPSC Lectuer DV will be held from 07 March 2022. The commission will upload the more details regarding the DV in due course.

How to Download UKPSC Lecturer Mains Result 2021 ?

UKPSC Lecture Mains Result PDF Check Roll Numbers of selected candidates for DV

UKPSC Lecturer Prelims Exam was held on 21 March 2022 and the result was announced on 07 July 2021.