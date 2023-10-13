UKPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification For 91 Veterinary Officers, Apply Online Link

UKPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the recruitment notification for 91 Veterinary Officer vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is November 2. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - ukpsc.net.in
The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through a written exam and interview. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.
UKPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023
UKPSC notification for the recruitment of 91 Veterinary Officers has been released. The application process for the post started on October 12. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below
|
UKPSC Recruitment 2023
|
Recruitment Authority
|
National Thermal Power Corporation
|
Posts Name
|
Veterinary Officers
|
Total Vacancies
|
91
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Vacancy Announced on
|
October 12, 2023
|
Application Start Date
|
October 12, 2023
|
Application End Date
|
November 2, 2023
|
Selection process
|
Written Exam
Interview
UKPSC Veterinary Officer Notification PDF
Candidates can download the UKPSC Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 91 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of UKPSC Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.
|
Veterinary Officer
What is the Application Fee For UKPSC Veterinary Officer?
Candidates can fill out the UKPSC application form from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts.
|
Category
|
Application Fees
|
Processing Fees
|
Total Fees
|
Unreserved
|
150
|
20.3
|
172.3
|
EWS Of Uttarakhand
|
150
|
20.3
|
172.3
|
OBC of Uttarakhand
|
150
|
20.3
|
172.3
|
SC of Uttarakhand
|
60
|
20.3
|
82.3
|
ST of Uttarakhand
|
60
|
20.3
|
82.3
|
Divyang of Uttarakhand
|
NIL
|
20.3
|
22.3
|
Orphanage of Uttarakhand
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
Vacancies For UKPSC Veterinary Officer
A total of 91 vacancies were announced by UKPSC for Veterinary Officers. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below
|
UKPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023
|
Post Name
|
Category-wise Vacancy Details
|
General
|
44
|
EWS
|
7
|
OBC
|
8
|
SC
|
30
|
ST
|
2
|
Total
|
91
What is the UKPSC Veterinary Officer Eligibility and Age Limit
The eligibility criteria and age limit for UKPSC Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the UKPSC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.
Educational Qualification
Candidates who are interested in applying for the posts should have completed a Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry (BVSc. & AH)
Age Limit:
The candidates applying for Veterinary Officer should be between 21 and 42 years of age as of July 1, 2023. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category (SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/XSM) candidates as per govt. Norms.
UKPSC Veterinary Officer Selection Process
The UKPSC 2023 selection will be done in two parts.
- Written Test
- Interview
- Document Verification
- Medical Test
UKPSC Veterinary Officer Salary 2023
The monthly salary of the selected candidates will be between Rs 56100 and Rs 177500 on the pay matrix level 10 of the 7th pay commission.
Steps to Apply for the UKPSC Veterinary Officer
Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates
Step 1: Visit the Official Website - ukpsc.net.in.
Step 2: Click on the apply button of “Veterinary Officer”
Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission a unique number will be generated
Step 4: Save the number for future reference.
Step 5: Pay the required fees
Step 6: Download and print the application fees for future reference