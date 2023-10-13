UKPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification For 91 Veterinary Officers, Apply Online Link

UKPSC Recruitment 2023 is out for 91 Veterinary Officer on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for UKPSC Recruitment 2023

UKPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the recruitment notification for 91 Veterinary Officer vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is November 2. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - ukpsc.net.in

The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through a written exam and interview. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

UKPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023

UKPSC notification for the recruitment of 91 Veterinary Officers has been released. The application process for the post started on October 12. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

UKPSC Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority National Thermal Power Corporation Posts Name Veterinary Officers Total Vacancies 91 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on October 12, 2023 Application Start Date October 12, 2023 Application End Date November 2, 2023 Selection process Written Exam Interview

UKPSC Veterinary Officer Notification PDF

Candidates can download the UKPSC Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 91 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of UKPSC Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Veterinary Officer Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For UKPSC Veterinary Officer?

Candidates can fill out the UKPSC application form from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts.

Category Application Fees Processing Fees Total Fees Unreserved 150 20.3 172.3 EWS Of Uttarakhand 150 20.3 172.3 OBC of Uttarakhand 150 20.3 172.3 SC of Uttarakhand 60 20.3 82.3 ST of Uttarakhand 60 20.3 82.3 Divyang of Uttarakhand NIL 20.3 22.3 Orphanage of Uttarakhand NIL NIL NIL

Vacancies For UKPSC Veterinary Officer

A total of 91 vacancies were announced by UKPSC for Veterinary Officers. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

UKPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2023 Post Name Category-wise Vacancy Details General 44 EWS 7 OBC 8 SC 30 ST 2 Total 91

What is the UKPSC Veterinary Officer Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for UKPSC Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the UKPSC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Educational Qualification

Candidates who are interested in applying for the posts should have completed a Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry (BVSc. & AH)

Age Limit:

The candidates applying for Veterinary Officer should be between 21 and 42 years of age as of July 1, 2023. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category (SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/XSM) candidates as per govt. Norms.

UKPSC Veterinary Officer Selection Process

The UKPSC 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

Written Test Interview Document Verification Medical Test

UKPSC Veterinary Officer Salary 2023

The monthly salary of the selected candidates will be between Rs 56100 and Rs 177500 on the pay matrix level 10 of the 7th pay commission.

Steps to Apply for the UKPSC Veterinary Officer

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - ukpsc.net.in.

Step 2: Click on the apply button of “Veterinary Officer”

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission a unique number will be generated

Step 4: Save the number for future reference.

Step 5: Pay the required fees

Step 6: Download and print the application fees for future reference