UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Answer Key 2020 Released @sssc.uk.gov.in, Submit Objection

UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Answer Key 2020: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has uploaded the answer key of written exam for the post of Assistant Accountant for G.B.Pant University. Candidates appeared in the exam can download UKSSSC Answer Key from the official website i.e. sssc.uk.gov.in.

UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Answer Key Link is also given below. Candidates can also download UK Assistant Accountant Answer Key, directly, through the link:

UKSSSC Account Assistant Answer Key Download PDF 2020

Candidates having objection, if any, against any answer can submit their objection through online mode on official website - sssc.uk.gov.in or directly through the link available below:

UKSSSC Account Assistant Answer Key Objection Link

How to Download UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Answer Key 2020 ? Visit the official website of UKSSSC i.e. sssc.uk.gov.in Click on ‘ANSWER KEY FOR ALL EXAM AND ONLINE OBJECTION’ given at the left corner of the homepage A new window will open where you need click on the link ‘29/11/2020 को आयोजित लिखित परीक्षा की उत्तरकुंजियों (Answer Keys)हेतु क्लिक करें(परीक्षा का समय-10:00 AM TO 12:00 NOON' Download UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Answer Key PDF 2020

The commission will released UKSSSC Account Assistant Result after analyzing all the objections

UKSSSC Assistant Accountant Exam was conducted on 29 November 2020 (Sunday) from 10 AM to 12 PM. Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) had invited online application from 31 October 2019 to 15 December 2019 for for filling up 58 Assistant Accountant in GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology University .