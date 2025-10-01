UKSSSC ADO Admit Card 2025 Released at sssc.uk.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Tikcet PDF - Link Here

UKSSSC ADO Admit Card 2025: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the UKSSSC ADO Admit Card on its official website, sssc.uk.gov.in. The UKSSSC ADO Hall Ticket 2025 can be downloaded by providing the registration number and password. The Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on October 5, 2025. The admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination along with the valid photo ID. The UKSSSC ADO Admit contains the details such as exam centre address, reporting time, and candidate details.
UKSSSC ADO Admit Card 2025 OUT
The UKSSSC ADO Admit Card 2025 can be downloaded from the official UKSSSC website.
Candidates can download it by logging into their account with registration number and password. The admit card contains important details such as candidates name, roll number, examination centre address, exam day guidelines, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the UKSSSC ADO Admit Card 2025.
UKSSSC ADO Admit Card 2025: Overview
The UKSSSC ADO Admit Card 2025 is important for candidates going to appear in the Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) recruitment exam. The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 5, 2025. Candidates must download their admit card from the official portal sssc.uk.gov.in using their registration credentials. Check the table below for UKSSSC ADO Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organization
|
Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC)
|
Post Name
|
Agriculture Development Officer (ADO)
|
Total Vacancies
|
45
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
30 September 2025
|
Exam Date
|
5 October 2025 (Sunday)
|
Exam Timing
|
11:00 AM to 01:00 PM
|
Admit Card Status
|
Released
|
Official Website
|
sssc.uk.gov.in
How to Download UKSSSC ADO Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can download the UKSSC ADO Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official UKSSSC website: sssc.uk.gov.in.
- On the homepage, navigate to the “Admit Card” section under the Candidate Corner.
- Click on the link titled “UKSSSC ADO Admit Card 2025”.
- Enter your registration number and date of birth.
- Click “Submit” to view and download your admit card.
- Print a copy for exam day.
