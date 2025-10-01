UKSSSC ADO Admit Card 2025 Released at sssc.uk.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Tikcet PDF - Link Here

UKSSSC ADO Admit Card 2025: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the UKSSSC ADO Admit Card on its official website, sssc.uk.gov.in. The UKSSSC ADO Hall Ticket 2025 can be downloaded by providing the registration number and password. The Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on October 5, 2025. The admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination along with the valid photo ID. The UKSSSC ADO Admit contains the details such as exam centre address, reporting time, and candidate details.

UKSSSC ADO Admit Card 2025 OUT

The UKSSSC ADO Admit Card 2025 can be downloaded from the official UKSSSC website.

Candidates can download it by logging into their account with registration number and password. The admit card contains important details such as candidates name, roll number, examination centre address, exam day guidelines, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the UKSSSC ADO Admit Card 2025.