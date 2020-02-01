UKSSSC Answer Key 2020 out for Junior Assistant, Steno/Personal Assistant Posts, Raise Objections if any @ssc.uk.gov.in

UKSSSC Answer Key 2020: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Committee (UKSSSC) has released answer keys for Junior Assistant, Steno/Personal Assistant Posts. Candidates appeared in the UKSSSC Exam 2020 can download subject wise answer keys through the official website of UKSSSC.i.e.ssc.uk.gov.in.

UKSSSC Junior Assistant, Steno/Personal Assistant Exam was conducted on 1 December 2019 at various exam centres. Candidates appeared in the exam can check the subjectwise answer keys on the official website of UKSSSC which is available in the form of PDF.

If any candidate has any objection against UKSSSC Junior Assistant, Steno/Personal Assistant Answer Key 2020, they may raise objections through the online mode. The online mode for objections has been activated. Candidates can raise objections by clicking on the below-link.

The candidates will have to enter their roll number, name and click on the submit button. Then, the candidates will be able to raise objections. Candidates will have to submit the valid proof of the objection along with the answer key question number. Candidates can directly raise objections by clicking on the given link.

UKSSSC Answer Key 2020 Notice



Raise Objections if any against UKSSSC Answer Key 2020



Latest Government Jobs:



MP High Court Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for Judicial Service Exam 2020 @mphc.gov.in



IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 152 Non-Teaching Posts

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 138 Specialist Officer Post @indianbank.in till 10 February



Indian Air Force Recruitment Rally 2020 at Odisha, MP & Assam for Group Y Non Technical Posts, Check Dates & Details Here



APS Recruitment 2020: Apply for PRT, PGT and TGT Posts in Army Public School, Download Notification and Application Form



