UKSSSC Forester Answer Key 2021 Released, Submit Objection @sssc.uk.gov.in for Van Daroga

UKSSSC Forester Answer Key 2021 has been released Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) on sssc.uk.gov.in.

UKSSSC Forester Answer Key 2021 Download: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC), Dehradun, Uttrakhand has released the answer key of computer based exam for the post of Forester (Van Daroga). Candidates can download UKSSSC Answer Key from the official website of UKSSSC - sssc.uk.gov.in.

UKSSSC Forester Answer Link is given below.The candidates can also download Forester Answer Key, directly, through the link given below:

UKSSSC Forester Answer Key Download Link

Candidates having objection, if any, against answer key submit their objection online through the link above

How to Download UKSSSC Forester Answer Key 2021 ?



Go to official website of UKSSSC i.e. on sssc.uk.gov.in Click on the link 'ANSWER KEY AND ONLINE OBJECTION (CLICK BELOW LINK)' at the left corner of the homepage Now, click on 'ऑनलाइन प्रत्यावेदन व उत्तरकुंजी (Answer Keys & Online Objection Link)हेतु क्लिक करें( For Exam Date 16 to 25 July 2021)' A new window will be opened where you are enter your roll number,select ‘Date of Birth’, ‘Date of Exam’, ‘Batch’ and enter ‘Text’ as shown Click on 'Submit' Button

Download 'Uttarakhand Forester Answer Key'

UKSSSC Forester Exam was conducted from 16 July to 25 July 2021 in two shifts i.e. 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM and from 2 PM to 4 PM.

UKSSSC Forester Result shall be announced after considering all objections. Candidates who would qualify in the online test will be called physical efficiency test.

