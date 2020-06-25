UKSSSC Junior Assistant & Steno/PA Result 2019-20 Out: Download UKSSSC Jr Asst, Steno/ Personal Asst Merit List, Final Answer Key, Cut Off @sssc.uk.gov.in

UKSSSC Junior Assistant Steno/PA Result 2019-20: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the provisional merit list along with the final answers key for the post of Junior Assistant and Stenographer/Personal Assistant. Candidates who have appeared in UKSSSC Jr Assistant Steno Personal Assistant Exam 2020 can download UKSSSC Junior Assistant Result and UKSSSC Steno PA Result from Official website www.uksssconline.in.

UKSSSC Jr Assistant Steno PA Result PDF Link is also given below. The candidates can check details of the shortlisted candidates through the link. Also, UKSSSC Jr Assistant Steno PA Final Answer Key is available in the link given below.

UKSSSC Jr Assistant Steno PA Result and Final Answer Key Download

Shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for Typing Test/Steno Test. UKSSSC Junior Assistant Typing Test and UKSSSC Steno PA Typing/Steno Test Details such as date, time and place will be uploaded on UKSSSC website in due course.

UKSSSC Skill Test will be of 60 marks. The minimum speed for Hindi Typing/Steno is 7500 KDPH and 10500 KDPM for English Typing on computer.

How to Download UKSSSC Jr Assistant Steno PA Result ?

Go to official website uksssconline.in Click on "मा0 उच्च न्यायालय,नैनीताल उत्तराखण्ड के अधीनस्थ(जिला एवं परिवार न्यायालय) में समूह ग़ के अंतर्गत कनिष्ठ सहायक व आशुलिपिक/ वैयक्तिक सहायक की औपबंधिक श्रेष्ठता सूची हेतु क्लिक करें", link given on the homepage A pdf file open, check the merit list of candidates shortlisted for typing test Download UKSSSC Result PDF for future use

UKSSSC JA Exam and UKPSC Steno PA Exam was held on 01 December 2019 (Sunday) from 11:00 AM to 01:30 PM.A total of 329 vacancies were notified by the commission. Out of total, 288 posts are reserved for Junior Assistant Posts and 41 for Stenographer/ Personal Assistant Posts.