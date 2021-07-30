UKSSSC LT Teacher Admit Card 2021 Released @sssc.uk.gov.in: Download Here

UKSSSC LT Teacher Admit Card 2021 has been released by Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission on its website -sssc.uk.gov.in

UKSSSC LT Teacher Admit Card 2021: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission has uploaded the admit card of the exam for the post of LT Assistant Teacher on its website -sssc.uk.gov.in. Candidates can download UKSSSC Admit Card from the official website.

UKSSSC LT Teacher Admit Card Link is also given below. The candidates can also download LT Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

How to Download UKSSSC LT Teacher Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website - sssc.uk.gov.in

Click on the link 'पदनाम-सहायक अध्यापक(एल0टी0) की लिखित प्रतियोगी परीक्षा हेतु प्रवेश पत्र'

A new window will open where you are required to enter your Mobile Number or Name, Farther`s/Orphanage Name and Date of Birth

UKSSSC LT Teacher Exam Pattern

There will be 100 objective type questions of 100 marks on:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Question related to B.Ed, LT, B.P.Ed etc. 30 30 2 hours Questions related to Intermediate Level 28 28 Questions related to Gradation Level 42 42 Total 100 100

The questions paper of the exam will be set in both languages i.e. English and Hindi

1 mark will be given for each correct answer and 1/4 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Exam Pattern

UKSSSC LT Teacher Syllabus

Syllabus for LT(HINDI)

Syllabus for LT(ENGLISH)

Syllabus for LT(MUSIC)

Syllabus for LT(PHYSICAL EDUCATION)

Syllabus for LT(ART) Updated(20/3/21)

Syllabus for LT(URDU)

Syllabus for LT(PUNJABI)

Syllabus for LT(BENGALI)

Syllabus for LT(MATH)

Syllabus for LT(SCIENCE)

Syllabus for LT(HOME SCIENCE)

Syllabus for LT(GENERAL)

Syllabus for LT(COMMERCE)

Syllabus for LT(SANSKRIT)

UKSSSC LT Teacher Exam Passing Marks

General/OBC - 45% marks

SC/ST - 35% Marks

UKSSSC will upload the answer key of the withing 7 days from the date of the conduct of the exam on its official website.

UKSSSC Had invited applications for recruitment of Assistant Teacher LT Posts from 19 October to 4 December 2020. A total of 1431 vacancies are available for Galwan Division and Kumaon Division for various subjects including General, Hindi, English, Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Maths, Science, Home Science, Commerce, Art, Physical Education, Sanskrit and Music.