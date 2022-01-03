UKSSSC Police Recruitment 2022 for 493 SI, Gulmanayak, Fire Officer and Chief Constable Posts @sssc.uk.gov.in

Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the two new notifications for recruitment of Sub-Inspector (Civil Police/Intelligence), Gulmanayak (Male) (PAC/IRB), Fire Officer, and Chief Constable (Police Telecom Department)e

UKSSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the two new notifications for recruitment of Sub-Inspector (Civil Police/Intelligence), Gulmanayak (Male) (PAC/IRB), Fire Officer, and Chief Constable (Police Telecom Department) on its website - sssc.uk.gov.in.

UKSSSC Police SI Application Link will be available on 08 January 2022 while UKSSSC Constable Application Link on 10 January 2022. Candidates can apply upto 21 February 2022 and till 23 February 2022 respectively on recruitment.uksssconline.in .

Important Dates

For SI Posts

Starting Date of UKSSSC SI Online Application - 08 January 2022

Last Date of UKSSSC Online Application - 21 February 2022

UKSSSC Constable Exam Date - July 2022

For Constable Telecom Department

Starting Date of UKSSSC SI Online Application - 10 January 2022

Last Date of UKSSSC Online Application - 23 February 2022

UKSSSC Constable Exam Date - July 2022

UKSSSC Vacancy Details

Sub-Inspector (Civil Police) - 65 Posts

SI - 43 Posts

Gulmayanak - 89 Posts

Fire Officer - 24 Posts

Constable - 272 Posts

UKSSSC Salary:

Sub-Inspector, Gulmayanak, Fire Officer - Rs. 44,900 to Rs. 1,42,400

Constable - Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 81,100

Eligibility Criteria for UKSSSC SI, Gulmanayak, Fire Officer and Chief Constable Posts

Educational Qualification

Sub-Inspector, Fire Officer, Gulmayanak- Graduation from a recognized university.

Constable - Intermediate with Physics, Maths and English or Diploma in Radio Technology, Computer Technology, IT

Age Limit:

For Constable: 18 to 22 Years

For Fireman: 18 to 28 Years

Selection Process for UKSSSC SI, Gulmanayak, Fire Officer and Chief Constable Posts

Candidates will be called for the written exam of 100 marks of 2 hours

How to Apply for UKSSSC Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can apply online on UKSSSC website by clicking on ‘OTR’ Link and creating ‘One Time Registration Profile’.