UKSSSC Police Recruitment 2022 for 493 SI, Gulmanayak, Fire Officer and Chief Constable Posts @sssc.uk.gov.in

UKSSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the two new notifications for recruitment of Sub-Inspector (Civil Police/Intelligence), Gulmanayak (Male) (PAC/IRB), Fire Officer, and Chief Constable (Police Telecom Department) on its website - sssc.uk.gov.in.
UKSSSC Police SI Application Link will be available on 08 January 2022 while UKSSSC Constable Application Link on 10 January 2022. Candidates can apply upto 21 February 2022 and till 23 February 2022 respectively on recruitment.uksssconline.in .
Important Dates
For SI Posts
- Starting Date of UKSSSC SI Online Application - 08 January 2022
- Last Date of UKSSSC Online Application - 21 February 2022
- UKSSSC Constable Exam Date - July 2022
For Constable Telecom Department
- Starting Date of UKSSSC SI Online Application - 10 January 2022
- Last Date of UKSSSC Online Application - 23 February 2022
- UKSSSC Constable Exam Date - July 2022
UKSSSC Vacancy Details
- Sub-Inspector (Civil Police) - 65 Posts
- SI - 43 Posts
- Gulmayanak - 89 Posts
- Fire Officer - 24 Posts
- Constable - 272 Posts
UKSSSC Salary:
- Sub-Inspector, Gulmayanak, Fire Officer - Rs. 44,900 to Rs. 1,42,400
- Constable - Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 81,100
Eligibility Criteria for UKSSSC SI, Gulmanayak, Fire Officer and Chief Constable Posts
Educational Qualification
- Sub-Inspector, Fire Officer, Gulmayanak- Graduation from a recognized university.
- Constable - Intermediate with Physics, Maths and English or Diploma in Radio Technology, Computer Technology, IT
Age Limit:
- For Constable: 18 to 22 Years
- For Fireman: 18 to 28 Years
Selection Process for UKSSSC SI, Gulmanayak, Fire Officer and Chief Constable Posts
Candidates will be called for the written exam of 100 marks of 2 hours
How to Apply for UKSSSC Recruitment 2022 ?
Candidates can apply online on UKSSSC website by clicking on ‘OTR’ Link and creating ‘One Time Registration Profile’.