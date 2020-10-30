UKSSSC Typing/ Stenography Test Admit Card 2020 Released @uksssc.in, Download Stenographer/ Personal Assistant Call Letter

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has uploaded the admit card for Typing/ Stenography Test for the post of Stenographer/ Personal Assistant on its official website. Download Here

Oct 30, 2020 19:01 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
UKSSSC Steno Typing/ Stenography Test Admit Card 2020
UKSSSC Steno Typing/ Stenography Test Admit Card 2020

UKSSSC Stenographer Typing/ Stenography Test Admit Card 2020: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has uploaded the admit card for Typing/ Stenography Test for the post of Stenographer/ Personal Assistant on its official website. Candidates can download UKSSSC Admit Card 2020 from the official website - uksssc.in.

UKSSSC Steno Typing/ Stenography Test Admit Card 2020 Link is also given below. The candidates can also download UKSSSC Steno Typing/ Stenography, directly, through the link:

UKSSSC Steno Typing/ Stenography Test Admit Card 2020 Download

UKSSSC Steno Test is scheduled to be held on 03 November to 07 November 2020. Admit Card 2020 (Advt No. 20/2019). Candidates can check date, time and venue on their UKSSSC Steno PA Typing/Steno Test Admit Card 2020.

UKSSSC Skill Test will be of 60 marks. The minimum speed for Hindi Typing/Steno is 7500 KDPH and 10500 KDPM for English Typing on computer.

How to Download UKSSSC Steno Typing/ Stenography Test Admit Card 2020 ?

  1. Go to official website - http://uksssc.in
  2. Click on ‘पदनाम-वाहन चालक/वैयेक्तिक सहायक पद कोड(07,134)) व कनिष्ठ सहायक पद(कोड-133) के प्रवेश पत्र(ADMIT CARD) हेतु क्लिक करें'
  3. A new window will open where you need to click on  - "Post Code - 07, 133 and 134 Designation - Click to download the Admit Card for Typing / Stenography Exam for Junior Assistant / Stenographer. Information
  4. Enter your Name and Father’s Name
  5. Click on ‘Submit’ Button
  6. Download UKSSS Skill Test Admit Card 2020

UKSSSC had invited applications to fill 329 vacancies for the post of  Stenographer/ Personal Assistant. Out of total, 288 posts are reserved for Junior Assistant Posts and 41 for Stenographer/ Personal Assistant Posts.

UKSSSC Skill Test Notice PDF

 

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material