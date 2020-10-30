UKSSSC Typing/ Stenography Test Admit Card 2020 Released @uksssc.in, Download Stenographer/ Personal Assistant Call Letter

UKSSSC Stenographer Typing/ Stenography Test Admit Card 2020: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has uploaded the admit card for Typing/ Stenography Test for the post of Stenographer/ Personal Assistant on its official website. Candidates can download UKSSSC Admit Card 2020 from the official website - uksssc.in.

UKSSSC Steno Typing/ Stenography Test Admit Card 2020 Link is also given below. The candidates can also download UKSSSC Steno Typing/ Stenography, directly, through the link:

UKSSSC Steno Typing/ Stenography Test Admit Card 2020 Download

UKSSSC Steno Test is scheduled to be held on 03 November to 07 November 2020. Admit Card 2020 (Advt No. 20/2019). Candidates can check date, time and venue on their UKSSSC Steno PA Typing/Steno Test Admit Card 2020.

UKSSSC Skill Test will be of 60 marks. The minimum speed for Hindi Typing/Steno is 7500 KDPH and 10500 KDPM for English Typing on computer.

How to Download UKSSSC Steno Typing/ Stenography Test Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website - http://uksssc.in Click on ‘पदनाम-वाहन चालक/वैयेक्तिक सहायक पद कोड(07,134)) व कनिष्ठ सहायक पद(कोड-133) के प्रवेश पत्र(ADMIT CARD) हेतु क्लिक करें' A new window will open where you need to click on - "Post Code - 07, 133 and 134 Designation - Click to download the Admit Card for Typing / Stenography Exam for Junior Assistant / Stenographer. Information Enter your Name and Father’s Name Click on ‘Submit’ Button Download UKSSS Skill Test Admit Card 2020

UKSSSC had invited applications to fill 329 vacancies for the post of Stenographer/ Personal Assistant. Out of total, 288 posts are reserved for Junior Assistant Posts and 41 for Stenographer/ Personal Assistant Posts.

UKSSSC Skill Test Notice PDF