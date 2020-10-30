UKSSSC Typing/ Stenography Test Admit Card 2020 Released @uksssc.in, Download Stenographer/ Personal Assistant Call Letter

UKSSSC Stenographer Typing/ Stenography Test Admit Card 2020: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has uploaded the admit card for Typing/ Stenography Test for the post of Stenographer/ Personal Assistant on its official website. Candidates can download UKSSSC Admit Card 2020 from the official website - uksssc.in.
UKSSSC Steno Typing/ Stenography Test Admit Card 2020 Link is also given below. The candidates can also download UKSSSC Steno Typing/ Stenography, directly, through the link:
UKSSSC Steno Typing/ Stenography Test Admit Card 2020 Download
UKSSSC Steno Test is scheduled to be held on 03 November to 07 November 2020. Admit Card 2020 (Advt No. 20/2019). Candidates can check date, time and venue on their UKSSSC Steno PA Typing/Steno Test Admit Card 2020.
UKSSSC Skill Test will be of 60 marks. The minimum speed for Hindi Typing/Steno is 7500 KDPH and 10500 KDPM for English Typing on computer.
How to Download UKSSSC Steno Typing/ Stenography Test Admit Card 2020 ?
- Go to official website - http://uksssc.in
- Click on ‘पदनाम-वाहन चालक/वैयेक्तिक सहायक पद कोड(07,134)) व कनिष्ठ सहायक पद(कोड-133) के प्रवेश पत्र(ADMIT CARD) हेतु क्लिक करें'
- A new window will open where you need to click on - "Post Code - 07, 133 and 134 Designation - Click to download the Admit Card for Typing / Stenography Exam for Junior Assistant / Stenographer. Information
- Enter your Name and Father’s Name
- Click on ‘Submit’ Button
- Download UKSSS Skill Test Admit Card 2020
UKSSSC had invited applications to fill 329 vacancies for the post of Stenographer/ Personal Assistant. Out of total, 288 posts are reserved for Junior Assistant Posts and 41 for Stenographer/ Personal Assistant Posts.