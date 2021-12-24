Union Bank of India recruitment 2022 for Specialist Officer/ Domain Expert posts, Apply Online Now!

Union Bank of India recruitment 2022 Notification Released at www.unionbankofindia.co.in for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officer/Domain Expert Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, age limit, qualification, and other details here.

Union Bank of India recruitment 2022: Union Bank of India (UBI) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officers/Domain Experts on a contractual basis. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 7 January 2022.

The candidates should note that one candidate can apply for only one post. In the case of multiple applications, only the last valid (complete) application will be retained. Multiple appearances by a candidate for a single post in an interview will be summarily rejected/candidature canceled. Candidates are required to upload all required documents (brief resume, ID proof, age proof, PWD Certificate (if applicable), educational qualification, experience, etc.) failing which their application/candidature will not be considered for shortlisting/ interview.

The candidates willing to apply to the above posts can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 7 January 2022

Union Bank of India recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Digital Team

Senior Manager - 1 Post

Manager (Digital) - 1 Post

Analytics Team

Manager - Data Scientist - 2 Posts

Manager – Data Analyst - 2 Posts

Manager - Statistician - 2 Posts

Manager – Database Administrator - 1 Post

Economist Team

Senior Manager (Economist) - 2 Posts

Manager (Economist) - 2 Posts

Research Team

Senior Manager (Industry Research) - 2 Posts

Manager (Industry Research)- 2 Posts

API Management Team

Senior Manager (API) - 2 Posts

Manager (API) -2 Posts

Digital Lending & Fintech Team

Senior Manager (Digital Lending & Fin-tech) - 2 Posts

Manager (Digital Lending & Fin-tech) - 2 Posts

Union Bank of India recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Digital Team

Senior Manager - B.E, B.Sc. (Computer Science), MCA.

Manager (Digital) - B.E, B.Sc. (Computer Science), MCA.

Analytics Team

Manager - Data Scientist - B.Tech/M.Tech/MCA in Computer Science / IT / Data Science/ Machine Learning and AI (Minimum 60% marks in graduation).

Manager – Data Analyst - B.Tech/M.Tech/MCA in Computer Science / IT / Data Science/ Machine Learning and AI (Minimum 60% marks in graduation).

Manager - Statistician -Full-time Post Graduate degree in Statistics or Data Analytics with Minimum 60% marks or equivalent from any recognized University or Institution.

Manager – Database Administrator - Engineering Graduate in Computer Science /IT/ECE OR MCA / M.Sc. (IT)/ M.Sc. (Computer Science) from recognized University.

Economist Team

Senior Manager (Economist) - Postgraduate in Economics or master’s in business economics or MBA in finance from a recognized University. Computer literacy is a must. M.Phil. or Ph.D. in economics may be treated as an additional qualification.

Manager (Economist) - Postgraduate in Economics or master’s in business economics or MBA in finance from a recognized University. Computer literacy is a must.

Research Team

Senior Manager (Industry Research), Manager (Industry Research)- MA Economics.

API Management Team

Senior Manager (API) -B.E, BSc (Computer Science), MCA.

Manager (API) -BE /MCA Certified software programmers/engineers having certification of CISM/CISSP/ CSSLP.

Digital Lending & Fintech Team

Senior Manager (Digital Lending & Fin-tech), Manager (Digital Lending & Fin-tech) - B.E, MBA (Marketing).

Download Union Bank of India recruitment 2022 Notification

How to apply for Union Bank of India recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 7 January 2022. The candidates can follow the easy steps given below.