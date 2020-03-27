Union Bank of India (UBI) Recruitment 2020 for Officer Posts, Apply Online @unionbankofindia.co.in

Union Bank of India (UBI) Recruitment 2020: Union Bank of India has published the recruitment notification for the post of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer Posts for Mumbai Location. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply online for the posts through the official website from 27 March to 20 April 2020.

Important Dates:

Starting Date of Online Application Submission: 27 March 2019

Last Date of Online Application Submission: 20 April 2019

Union Bank Officer Vacancy Details

Chief Financial Officer - 1 Post

Chief Risk Officer - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Union Bank Officer Posts

Chief Financial Officer - He/She should be a Qualified Chartered Accountant and Fifteen years in Overseeing Financial Operation, preferably Accounting and Taxation matters, in Banks/Large Corporate/PSUs/FIs/Financial Services Organizations, of which 10 years should be in Banks/FIs (of which Five years should be at Senior Management Level).

Chief Risk Officer - Professional certification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk professionals. OR 2. Professional Risk Management Certification from PRMIA Institute.Five years experience in corporate Credit and risk management at the level of Assistant General Manager or above in one or more PSBs, or having similar role and responsibilities in one or more regulated lending entity (in the opinion of the CRO-recruiting PSB and its CRO Selection Committee), with minimum experience of one year in corporate credit and one year in risk management.

Age Limit:

Chief Financial Officer - 55 Years

Chief Risk Officer– 35 to 55 Years

Selection Process for Union Bank Officer 2020 Posts

The selection process may comprise of Online Examination / Group Discussion (if conducted) and / or Personal Interview.

How to Apply for Union Bank Officer Posts 2020

The eligible candidates can to apply Online on Union Bank Website through unionbankofindia.co.in from 29 March to 20 April 2020.

Application Fee:

Rs. 1000.00 (inclusive of GST) payable directly in the account of the Bank)

Union Bank Chief Financial Officer Notification PDF

Union Bank Chief Risk Officer Notification PDF

Online Application - to start from 29 March