Uniraj Result 2023 OUT: Download Link for Rajasthan University BBA, B.Sc, B.Com Part 3 Marks on uniraj.ac.in

Uniraj Result 2023 OUT: University of Rajasthan (Uniraj) declared the results for BBA, B.Sc, B.Com Part 3, and other exams. Here the students can find the direct link and the steps to check the result.

Direct link to download Uniraj Result 2023 PDF here.
Rajasthan University Result 2023: University of Rajasthan (Uniraj) has recently declared the results for  BBA, B.Sc, B.Com Part 3, and other exams. Uniraj Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- uniraj.ac.in

Rajasthan University Results 2023

As per the latest update, University of Rajasthan (Uniraj) released the results for various courses like B.Sc., B.B.A., B.Sc. (Hons.), B.Com (Hons.), B.Sc (Biotech), B.Sc (Home Science) Part 3, and other exams. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- uniraj.ac.in

Steps to Check Rajasthan University Results 2023

Candidates can check their semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Rajasthan University results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan university - uniraj.ac.in

Step 2: Check the "Students Corner" and click on the "Results" option avalabile there.

Step 3: Select Results, and choose the respective course/year

Step 4: Fill in the Roll Number, Date of Birth and click on “Find”

Step 5: Result will show on the screen.

Step 6: Download the PDF for future reference

Rajasthan University Results 2023: Direct Links

Check here the direct link for University of Rajasthan Result 2023 for various UG courses examinations.

 

Course

Result Dates

Result Links

B. Sc. Part 3 (Reval.)

08-Sep-2023

Click here

B.B.A. Part 3 (Reval.)

08-Sep-2023

Click here

B.SC. (Hons.) Part 3 (Reval.)

08-Sep-2023

Click here

B.C.A. Part 3 (Reval.)

08-Sep-2023

Click here

B.Com (Hons.) Part 3 (Reval.)

08-Sep-2023

Click here

B.Sc (Biotech) Part 3 (Reval.)

08-Sep-2023

Click here

B.Sc (Home Science) Part 3 (Reval.)

08-Sep-2023

Click here

About Rajasthan University

University of Rajasthan, popularly known as Uniraj is located in  Jaipur, Rajasthan. It was established in the year 1947. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). 

University of Rajasthan offers various UG, PG, and diploma courses in numerous departments like Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Eng & Tech, Faculty of Fine Arts, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Social Science, Faculty of Mgmt, Faculty of Law.

FAQ

Is Uniraj Result 2023 Declared for B.Sc 3rd year?

Yes, Uniraj has released the results of B.Sc Mathematics 3rd year on its official website. The Uniraj result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

How do I check my Uniraj result 2023 for BBA 3rd year?

The Uniraj result 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check Uniraj results on this page.

Is University of Rajasthan recognized by the University Grants Commission?

Yes, University of Rajasthan is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

