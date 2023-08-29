Mysore University Results 2023 OUT: Check UOM BADCB, BA UOM Result at uni-mysore.ac.in

Mysore University Result 2023: University of Mysore (UOM) declared the results for various UG programs 5th and 6th Sem. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Mysore University Result 2023: University of Mysore has recently declared the results for BADCB16 4th Sem, BA 1st, 2nd & 3rd Year, BARCH17 6th Sem, and other exams. UOM Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- uni-mysore.ac.in

Steps to Check University of Mysore Results 2023

Candidates can check their semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the University of Mysore (UOM) results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- uni-mysore.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the “Results” given under the “Examination” section.

Step 3: Enter the Register Number, Date of Birth and Click on “Submit”

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save the PDF for future reference

Mysore University Results 2023 2023: Direct Links

Course Result Dates Result Links BADCB16 Fourth Semester July - 2023 28-Aug-2023 Click here BA First, Second & Third Year March - 2023 24-Aug-2023 Click here BARCH17 Sixth Semester July - 2023 24-Aug-2023 Click here BEDRI17 Fourth Semester July - 2023 22-Aug-2023 Click here GANST First Semester July - 2023 Result 22-Aug-2023 Click here

About University of Mysore (UNOM)

University of Mysore (UNOM), is located in Mysore, Karnataka. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in the year 1916 during the reign of Maharaja Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV. It was the first university outside of British-administered Indian provinces.

University of Mysore offers various UG, PG, and diploma courses in numerous departments like Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Science and Technology, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Law, and School Of Planning And Architecture.