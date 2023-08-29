Mysore University Results 2023 OUT: Check UOM BADCB, BA UOM Result at uni-mysore.ac.in

Mysore University Result 2023: University of Mysore has recently declared the results for BADCB16 4th Sem, BA 1st, 2nd & 3rd Year, BARCH17 6th Sem, and other exams. UOM Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- uni-mysore.ac.in
Mysore University Results 2023
As per the latest update, University of Mysore (UOM) released the results for BADCB16 4th Sem, BA 1st, 2nd & 3rd Year, BARCH17 6th Sem, and other exams. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- uni-mysore.ac.in
|
UOM Result 2023
Steps to Check University of Mysore Results 2023
Candidates can check their semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the University of Mysore (UOM) results 2023.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- uni-mysore.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the “Results” given under the “Examination” section.
Step 3: Enter the Register Number, Date of Birth and Click on “Submit”
Step 4: Result will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Save the PDF for future reference
Mysore University Results 2023 2023: Direct Links
Recently University of Mysore (UOM) released the results of various courses like BADCB16 4th Sem, BA 1st, 2nd & 3rd Year, BARCH17 6th Sem. Check here the direct link for Mysore University, Result 2023 for various semester examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Dates
|
Result Links
|
BADCB16 Fourth Semester July - 2023
|
28-Aug-2023
|
BA First, Second & Third Year March - 2023
|
24-Aug-2023
|
BARCH17 Sixth Semester July - 2023
|
24-Aug-2023
|
BEDRI17 Fourth Semester July - 2023
|
22-Aug-2023
|
GANST First Semester July - 2023 Result
|
22-Aug-2023
About University of Mysore (UNOM)
University of Mysore (UNOM), is located in Mysore, Karnataka. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in the year 1916 during the reign of Maharaja Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV. It was the first university outside of British-administered Indian provinces.
University of Mysore offers various UG, PG, and diploma courses in numerous departments like Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Science and Technology, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Law, and School Of Planning And Architecture.