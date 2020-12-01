UP 69000 Teacher Recruitment: 2nd Selection List of 36590 Candidates Released @upbasiceduboard; Counseling from 2 December

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has released the second Selection List of 36590 Candidates @upbasiceduboard.gov.in under the UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2019 of 69000 Vacancy. The UP 69000 Selection List is now available for all 67,867 candidates who were named in the Merit List released in June 2020. Earlier in October 2020, the UP Board released the selection list of 31,277 candidates who then underwent counselling before their appointment as Sahayak Shikshak (Assistant Teacher) in Uttar Pradesh schools. Here we have shared below the direct link on which candidates can download PDF the complete selection list. Also, have a look at the important recent developments under the UP 69000 Teacher Vacancy below.

Candidates who have been named under the second selection list will now have to undergo Counselling before their appointment. The UP Basic Education Board is conducting the counselling process during 2nd December - 4th December 2020. Candidates need to appear for counselling at the allotted district in the selection list.

Let's have a look at the process to check the UP 69000 Teacher selection list below:

UP 69000 Teacher Recruitment: Selection List

Follow the given steps to download the selection list:

Step 1: Visit the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Step 2: Click on selection list link

Step 3: Search for your name on the list

Step 4: Download the list

SC allows UP Government to fill 69000 Vacancy on the basis of May 2020 Result

Lately on 18th November 2020, the Supreme Court has allowed the Uttar Pradesh government to fill 69000 vacancies of Assistant Teachers on the basis of UP 69000 Teacher Result released in May 2020. Check full details here:

Supreme Court ruling on UP Teacher Recruitment 2019

UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2019-2020

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board conducted the UP Shiksha Bharti Exam 2019 on 6th January 2019. The result of the exam was released in May 2020, wherein, 1,46,060 candidates were declared as passed. The UP 69000 Teacher Merit List was released thereafter in May 2020 itself, containing the names of 67,867 candidates out of 69000 vacancies, the remaining 1,133 seats were left vacant as these seats were reserved for ST Category candidates and they failed to qualify the process.

The UP Teacher Recruitment 2019 process passed through various bumps such as sudden increase in cut off marks, delay in announcement of result, Court order putting a stay on recruitment process and others. However, the final selection list of 67,867 candidates is out now. Have a look at the various important aspects of the recruitment process below: