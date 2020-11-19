UP 69000 Teacher Vacancy: Supreme Court allows Government to fill vacancies based on May 2020 Result

UP 69000 Teacher Vacancy to be filled on the basis of May 2020 Results: The Supreme Court in its ruling on 18th November 2020 dismissed the pleas of Uttar Pradesh Shiksha Mitra Association and allowed the Uttar Pradesh Government to go ahead with the recruitment of 69000 vacancies of Assistant Teachers under UP 69000 Sahayak Shikshak Bharti 2019 as per the results declared by the UP Basic Education Board in May 2020. The landmark ruling was given by a Bench led by Justice U.U. Lalit.

The apex court gave its ruling on the petition filed by Uttar Pradesh Prathmik Shiksha Mitra Association, challenging Allahabad High Court's decision to uphold the UP Government’s order dated 7th January 2019 of fixing the higher minimum qualifying marks for the UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2019 Exam. The state government increased and fixed 65% marks for General Category and 60% marks for Reserved Categories. Earlier, the UP Government had fixed 45% marks for general category and 40% for reserved categories.

The Supreme Court had earlier sought explanation from the UP government for changing the cut-off marks; to which, the state maintained its position that the UP 69000 Teacher Cut Off was increased by 20% for the selection of best candidates.

Why did UP Shiksha Mitra Association challenge increase in Cut Off Percentage?

The UP 69000 Assistant Teacher 2019 Exam was held on 6th January 2019 and over 4 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. On the next day of examination, i.e., on 7th January 2019, the UP government notified the increased cut-off marks (65% for GEN & 60% for SC/ST/OBC/PwD). With this, more than 32,000 Shiksha Mitra candidates failed to qualify the exam as they could not obtain this increased percentage of qualifying marks.

Selection List of over 31000 Candidates Issued

Recently in the mid of October 2020, the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) released the Selection List of 31,277 candidates who have been shortlisted for appointment under UP 69000 Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2019 (Shikshak Bharti). The UP Basic Education Board conducted the counseling of these selected 31,277 teachers, who were thereafter issued with the appointment letters.

UP 69000 Teacher Answer Key, Result & Merit List

