UP 69000 Teacher Result 2019-20: UP Assistant Teacher 69000 Shikshak Bharti Result to be Out Tomorrow @atrexam.upsdc.gov.in

UP 69000 Teacher Result 2019-20: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is soon going to release the result of Assistant Teachers Recruitment Test (ATRE) for the recruitment of 69000 Assistant Teacher Posts. As per the media reports, Secretary Exam Regulatory Authority, Anil Bhushan, has confirmed that UP 69000 Shiksha Bharti Result would be declared by tomorrow i.e. on 12 May 2020 (Tuesday) at 02:00 PM. Candidates would be able check the result on Wednesday.

Recently, UPBEB has uploaded the UP 69000 Answer Key on its official website on 08 May 2020. Now, the board is in the process of announcing ATE Result on its official website as few days back UP CM Yogi Adityanath, has given orders to complete the recruitment process of 69000 Assistant teachers in a week. He congratulated all the qualified candidates and wished them to contribute to the education system of the state for the future. UP Government has also raised the minimum qualifying marks for the exam from 45% to 65% for general category and from 40% to 60% for reserved candidates.

Lakhs of candidates had appeared in the UP Assistant Teacher Exam on 06 January 2020. All the candidates waiting for UP 69000 Assistant Teachers Result can download, once released, from http://atrexam.upsdc.gov.in.

UP 69000 Teacher Revised Answer Key Download

Exam Regulatory Authority, UP Govt had invited the application for the recruitment of 69000 Assistant Teacher through Assistant Teachers Recruitment Test (ATRE). Approx 4 lakhs applications were recived for U Shikshak Bharti 2019. UP 69000 Teacher notification was published on 05 December 2020 and the online applications were invited from 06 December 2018 to 20 December 2018.