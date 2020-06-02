UP 69000 Assistant Teacher Counselling to Start from Tomorrow, Check UP Shikshak Bharti Updates Here

UP 69000 Assistant Teacher Counselling: After releasing the final allotment list of shortlisted candidates, Uttar Pradesh’s Basic Education Board is going to conduct counselling for all the candidates whose name appear in the final merit lit, from tomorrow i.e. on 03 June 2020. UP Assistant Teacher Counselling will be held till 06 June 2020.

The candidates are required to submit the originals as well photocopies of necessary documents.

The Candidates, whose documents are verified and who fulfill the eligibility conditions, will be issued the appointment letters. Finally selected candidates will, then, undergo medical examination.

The board, on late Monday i.e. on 01 June 2020, has released the final merit list of the candidates who would be attending UP Assistant Teacher Counselling Round. The list contains the details of the shortlisted candidates along with the allotted district. UP 69000 Teacher Merit List has been made on the basis of performance of the candidates in the Assistant Teacher Recruitment Test (ATRE) and their educational qualification. Candidates can download UP Teacher Merit List through the link given below.

UP 69000 Teacher District Allotment List

UP Shikshak Baharti Exam for the recruitment of 69,000 assistant teachers in primary schools of UP was held on 08 January 2020. The result for the same was released on 12 May 2020. As per the result, 146060 candidates were qualified in the exam out of 3 lakhs candidates who appeared in the ATRE. UP 69000 Teacher Answer Key was uploaded on 18 January for objections and the revised answer key, then, released on 08 May 2020 on official website.