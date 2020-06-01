UP 69000 Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2019-20: District Allotment List to Release Today @upbasiceduparishad.gov.in

UP 69000 Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2019-20 District Allotment List: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council (UPBEC) will complete the district allocation of the all the selected candidates in the Assistant Teacher Recruitment Test (ATRE) conducted for 69000 Assistant Teacher Recruitment in primary schools in Uttar Pradesh, today i.e on 01 June 2020.

Earlier, the allocation was supposed to be done on 31 May 2020.Due to the extension of the last date of submission of the application and mobile number to 28 May, the council have decided to release the 69000 Teacher District Allocation on 01 June. The candidates were invited to register to register online from 18 May to 26 May 2020.

UP 69000 Shiksha Bharti Result was released on 12 May 2020 (Tuesday) and the answer key was uploaded on 08 May 2020. A total of 146060 candidates were declared passed in the exam. The order, to complete the recruitment process, came after the UP CM Yogi Adityanath has given ordered for the completion of recruitment process by 15 May 2020. Also, Allahabad High Court has fixed the qualifying cut off marks at 60-65% in which general category candidates who scored 65% marks and SC/ST/OBC/EWS category candidates who scored 60% marks have been declared qualified in the exam.

Up 69000 Teacher Result 2019-20

UP Shiksha Bharti was started by Exam Regulatory Authority, UP Govt in the month of December 2018. UP 69000 Teacher notification was published on 05 December 2018 and the online applications were invited from 06 December 2018 to 20 December 2018.