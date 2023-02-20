UP Board Exam 2023: Class 10 Maths Exam Tomorrow, Last Minute Preparation Tips

UP Board Class 10 Maths Exam Preparation Tips: Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10th Maths board exam is scheduled on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Check this article to know the preparation tips to score 90+ marks in UP Board Class 10 Maths board exam 2023.

UP Board Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2023: UP Board Class 10 Maths exam is scheduled to be conducted in the morning shift on Tuesday, February 20, 2023. The exam timing will be from 8 AM to 11.15 AM i.e, the morning shift. UP Board Maths or Ganit is an important part of the curriculum for the Commerce and Science stream students of UPMSP.

Check the important details given in this article regarding the UP Board Class 10 Maths exam 2023.

UP Board Class 10 Maths Paper 2023

The course code for the paper is 928.

There are 7 units included in the syllabus for Class 10 Maths by UPMSP.

The total time allotted for the examination paper is 3 hours. The written exam is for 70 marks.

Time alloted is : 3:15 hrs Maximum marks for the paper 70 Two sections in the question Paper. Section A has 20 MCQs for 20 marks. Section A to be answered in the OMR sheet. Section B has descriptive questions for 50 marks.

UP Board Class 10 Maths Preparation Tips and Strategy

Check the following UP Board class 10th Maths exam last minute revision tips which will help you score the best in UP Board Class 10th Maths exam and boost your overall performance as well.

1 Maths Syllabus 2022-23

Knowing the complete Maths syllabus is the first step towards scoring full marks in the subject.

UP Board Class 10th Maths Syllabus 2022-23

2 Maths Model Paper 2023

Solve the model paper in the last stage of preparation to revise all important aspects..

UP Board Class 10 Maths Model Paper 2022-23

3 Make sure that you are aware of the important instructions that the UP Board has shared for its board exam candidates.

Visit UP Board Class 10 Maths Important Suggestions, Tips and Tricks

4 Last but not the least, check the latest exam preparation instructions that the UPMSP has shared for the first time for the candidates of UP Board Class 10 Board Exams 2023. Make sure that you are aware of the new exam pattern. Making any mistake in the OMR Sheet might cost you your marks.

Check: UP Board Exam 2023: New Exam Pattern for Class 10, OMR sheet Fill Up Guidelines