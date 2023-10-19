UP Board Class 10 Computer Model Paper 2023-2024: Download FREE PDF

Class 10 Computer Model Paper UP Board 2024: Get here the 2024 UP Board Class 10 Computer model paper in PDF format for your UP Board 2024 Class 10 exam.

UPMSP UP Board Class 10th Computer Model Paper 2024: UPMSP (Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad) is the state education board of Uttar Pradesh and teaches a huge number of students at different levels. This is one of the largest boards worldwide in terms of student registration. The UP Board has recently released its model papers for Classes 10 and 12. These model papers will be helpful for students to know the paper pattern and question or section-wise mark allocation.

In this article, you will get the UP Board Class 10 Computer Model Paper 2024. Read this UP board class 10 computer model paper to know the pattern and mark distribution to avoid any last-minute exam pressure. Solving this paper will boost your confidence and knowledge to tackle the UP Board Class 10 Computer Exam in 2024.

UP Board Class 10 Computer Model Paper 2023 - 2024













UP Board Class 10 Computer Course Structure 2023-24

There are 5 units in the syllabus for the 10th class UP Board. Check the unit-wise division of marks for UP Matric Computer Syllabus 2024:

Unit 1: C language Introduction and Coding 15 Marks

Unit 2: Array: String and Function 15 Marks

Unit 3: Pointer and File Function 10 Marks

Unit 4: Artificial Intelligence (A.I) and Drone Technology 15 Marks

Unit 5: E-Commerce and Cyber Security 15 Marks

