UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised & Reduced): Download PDF

UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised & Reduced By Almost 30%) is available here for download in PDF format.

Created On: Jan 27, 2021 15:09 IST
UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised & Reduced): Download PDF
UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised & Reduced): Download PDF

UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised & Reduced By Almost 30%) is available here for download in PDF format. The link to download UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2020-21 is given at the end of this article. Download now and prepare for UP Board Exam 2021 of Class 12 Chemistry subject. 

Also Read: UP Board Time Table 2021: 10th & 12th - Check Exam Dates Updates

UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised & Reduced)

As the regular teaching-learning in schools affiliated to UP Board, during the session 2020-21, has widely been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the subject experts committee, after due consideration, has recommended to reduce the syllabus by 30% in the following manner:- 

UNIT 1: Solid State

Electrical and magnetic properties. Band theory of metals, conductors, semiconductors and

insulators and n and p type semiconductors. 

UNIT 2 : Solutions

Abnormal molecular mass, Van't Hoff factor 

UNIT 3 : Electrochemistry

Lead accumulator, fuel cells, corrosion, law of electrolysis (elementary idea), dry cell-

electrolytic cells and Galvaniccells, 

UNIT 4 : Chemical Kinetics

Concept of collision theory (elementary idea, no mathematical treatment), activation energy,

Arrhenius equation. 

UNIT 5 : Surface Chemistry

Emulsion - types of emulsions, catalysis: homogeneous and heterogeneous, activity and selectivity of solid catalysts; enzyme catalysis, 

UNIT 6 : General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements (Entire unit) 

Principles and methods of extraction – concentration, oxidation, reduction – electrolytic method and refining; occurrence and principles of extraction of aluminium, copper, zinc and iron. 

UNIT 7 : p-Block Elements (Group 15,16,17,18) 

Group 15 elements

Oxides of Nitrogen (Structure only);

Phosphorus - allotropic forms, compounds of Phosphorus: Preparation and properties of

Halides and Oxo acids (elementary idea only). Preparation and properties of Phosphine, Group 16 elements

Sulphuric Acid: industrial process of manufacture 

UNIT 8 : d and f Block Elements

Chemical reactivity of lanthanides.

Actinoids –Electronic configuration, oxidation states and comparison with lanthanide. Preparation and properties of KMnO4 and K2Cr2O7 

UNIT 9 : Coordination Compounds

Structure and stereoisomerism, importance of coordination compounds (in qualitative

analysis, extraction of metals and biological system). 

UNIT 10 : Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

Uses and environmental effects of - dichloromethane, trichloromethane, tetrachloromethane,

iodoform, freons, DDT. 

UNIT 11 : Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers

Uses with special reference to methanol and ethanol. 

UNIT 13 : Amines(Organic compounds having nitrogen)

Cyanide and isocyanide will be mentioned at relevant place in text , Diazonium salts:

Preparation, chemical reactions and importance in synthetic organic chemistry. 

UNIT 14 : Biomolecules

Oligosaccharides (sucrose, lactose, maltose), polysaccharides (starch, cellulose, glycogen),

importance of carbohydrates.

Vitamins– classification and functions. Enzymes. Hormones - Elementary idea excluding structure. 

UNIT 15 : Polymers (Entire chapter)

Classification – Natural and synthetic, method of polymerization (addition and condensation)

Copolymerization, some important polymers : natural and synthetic like polythene, nylon polyesters, Bakelite, rubber, biodegradable and non – biodegradable polymers. 

UNIT 16 : Chemistry in Everyday life (Entire chapter)

Chemicals in medicines – analgesics, tranquilizers antiseptics, disinfectants, antimicrobials,

antifertility drugs, antibiotics, antacids, antihistamines.

Chemicals in food – preservatives, artificial sweetening agents, elementary idea of antioxidants.

Cleansing agents – soaps and detergents, cleansing action.  

List of Practicals deleted from syllabus :

Practical syllabus for external evaluation 

A. Surface Chemistry

a. Preparation of one lyophilic and one lyophobic sol Lyophilic sol - starch, egg albumin and

gum Lyophobic sol - aluminium hydroxide, ferric hydroxide, arsenious sulphide. 

b. Dialysis of sol-prepared in 

(a)above.

c. Study of the role of emulsifying agents in stabilizing the emulsion of different oils. 

Practical syllabus for internal evaluation 

A. Preparation of Organic Compounds 

Preparation of any one of the following compounds i) Acetanilide

ii) Di-benzal Acetone

iii) p-Nitroacetanilide 

Aniline yellow or 2 - Naphthol Aniline Dye 

B. Chemical Kinetics 

a. Effect of concentration and temperature on the rate of reaction between Sodium

Thiosulphate and Hydrochloric acid.

b. Study of reaction rates of any one of the following:

i) Reaction of Iodide ion with Hydrogen Peroxide at room temperature using different concentrations of Iodide Ions.

ii) Reaction between Potassium Iodate, (KIO3) and Sodium Sulphite: (Na2SO3)using starch solution as indicator (clock reaction). 

C. Thermochemistry 

Any one of the following experiments:

i) Enthalpy of dissolution of Copper Sulphate or Potassium Nitrate.

ii) Enthalpy of neutralization of strong acid (HCI) and strong base(NaOH).

iii) Determination of enthalpy change during interaction (Hydrogen bond formation) between

Acetone and Chloroform. 

D. Electrochemistry

Variation of cell potential in Zn/Zn2+||Cu2+/Cu with change in concentration of electrolytes (CuSO4 or ZnSO4) at room temperature.

In  accordance  with  the  above,  the  remaining  70  percent  of  the  total syllabus is as follows:

Plan for making question papers: 

1.

Multiple choice questions a,b,c,d,e,f

1×6

06

2.

a,b,c,d (each question 02 marks)

2×4

08

3.

a,b,c,d (each question 02 marks)

2×4

08

4.

a,b,c,d (each question 03 marks)

3×4

12

5.

a,b,c,d (each question 04 marks)

4×4

16

6.

a.b(each question 05 marks)

5×2

10

7.

a.b(each question 05 marks)

5×2

10

 

NOTE –

 

1.  Question no. 6 and 7 will also contain optional questions.

2.  Atleast 08 marks numerical questions should be given. 

Unit No.

Title

Marks

I

Solid State

05

II

Solution

07

III

Electrochemistry

05

IV

Chemical Kinetics

05

V

Surface Chemistry

05

VII

P block elements

07

VIII

d and f block elements

04

IX

Coordination compounds

06

X

Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

05

 

XI

Alcohols, phenols and ethers

05

XII

Aldehydes, ketones and carboxylic acid

06

XIII

Amines (Organic compounds having nitrogen)

04

XIV

Biomolecules

06

 

TOTAL

70

NOTE – In this, there will be a single question paper of 70 marks and a practical exam of 30 marks. Min. marks : 23+10 = 33 marks 

Unit I:  Solid State (05 marks) 

Classification  of solids  based  on  different  binding  forces:  molecular,  ionic,  covalent  and metallic  solids,  amorphous  and  crystalline  solids  (elementary  idea).  Unit  cell  in  two dimensional  and three dimensional  lattices,  calculation  of density of unit cell, packing in solids, packing efficiency,  voids, number of atoms per unit cell in a cubic unit cell, point defects. 

Unit II: Solutions (07 marks)

Types of solutions, expression of concentration of solutions of solids in liquids, solubility of gases in liquids, solid solutions,  Raoult's law, colligative  properties   ‐ relative lowering of vapour pressure, elevation of boiling point, depression of freezing point, osmotic pressure, determination of molecular masses using colligative properties. 

Unit III: Electrochemistry (05  marks) 

Redox  reactions,  EMF  of  a  cell,  standard  electrode  potential,  Nernst  equation  and  its application  to chemical cells, Relation  between  Gibbs energy change and EMF of a cell, conductance   in   electrolytic   solutions,   specific   and   molar   conductivity,   variations   of conductivity with concentration, Kohlrausch's Law, electrolysis. 

Unit IV: Chemical Kinetics (05 marks) 

Rate   of   a   reaction   (Average   and   instantaneous),   factors   affecting   rate   of   reaction: concentration,  temperature,  catalyst;  order  and  molecularity  of  a  reaction,  rate  law  and specific rate constant,  integrated rate equations and half‐life (only for zero and first order reactions). 

Unit V: Surface Chemistry  (05 marks) 

Adsorption   ‐  physisorption  and chemisorption,  factors  affecting  adsorption  of  gases  on solids, colloidal state: distinction between true solutions, colloids and suspension; lyophilic, lyophobic,  multi‐molecular  and  macromolecular  colloids;  properties  of  colloids;  Tyndall effect, Brownian movement, electrophoresis, coagulation. 

Unit VII: p-Block Elements (07 marks) 

Group  ‐15 Elements: General introduction,  electronic configuration,  occurrence,  oxidation states, trends in physical and chemical properties; Nitrogen preparation properties and uses; compounds of Nitrogen: preparation and properties of Ammonia and Nitric Acid. 

Group   16   Elements:   General   introduction,   electronic   configuration,   oxidation   states, occurrence, trends in physical and chemical properties, dioxygen: preparation, properties and uses,  classification  of  Oxides,  Ozone,  Sulphur ‐allotropic  forms;  compounds  of  Sulphur: preparation properties and uses of Sulphur‐dioxide, Sulphuric Acid:properties and uses; Oxoacids of Sulphur (Structures only). 

Group   17   Elements:  General   introduction,   electronic   configuration,   oxidation   states, occurrence, trends in physical and chemical properties; compounds of halogens, Preparation, properties and uses of Chlorine and Hydrochloric acid, interhalogen compounds, Oxoacids of halogens (structures only).

Group 18 Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence, trends in physical and chemical properties, uses.

Unit VIII: d and f Block Elements (04 marks) 

General introduction,  electronic  configuration,  occurrence and characteristics  of transition metals, general trends in properties of the first row transition metals – metallic character, ionization   enthalpy,   oxidation   states,  ionic  radii,  colour,   catalytic   property,   magnetic properties, interstitial compounds, alloy formation.

Lanthanoids  ‐  Electronic configuration, oxidation states and lanthanoid contraction and its consequences.

Unit IX: Coordination Compounds (06 marks)

Coordination  compounds ‐ Introduction,  ligands,  coordination  number,  colour,  magnetic properties  and  shapes,  IUPAC  nomenclature  of  mononuclear  coordination  compounds. Bonding, Werner's theory, VBT, and CFT.

Unit X:   Haloalkanes and Haloarenes. (05 marks) 

Haloalkanes: Nomenclature, nature of C–X bond, physical and chemical properties, optical rotation mechanism of substitution reactions.

Haloarenes: Nature of C–X bond, substitution reactions (Directive influence of halogen in monosubstituted compounds only).

Unit XI:  Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers  (05 marks) 

Alcohols:  Nomenclature,  methods  of  preparation,  physical  and  chemical  properties  (of primary alcohols only), identification of primary, secondary and tertiary alcohols, mechanism of dehydration. 

Phenols:  Nomenclature,  methods  of preparation,  physical  and chemical  properties,  acidic nature of phenol, electrophilic substitution reactions, uses of phenols.

Ethers: Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, uses.

Unit XII: Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids (06 marks) 

Aldehydes and Ketones: Nomenclature,  nature of carbonyl group, methods of preparation, physical  and chemical  properties,  mechanism  of nucleophilic  addition,  reactivity  of alpha hydrogen in aldehydes,uses.

Carboxylic  Acids:  Nomenclature,   acidic  nature,  methods  of  preparation,   physical  and chemical properties; uses.

Unit XIII :Amines (Organic compounds having nitrogen)                       04 marks

Amines:  Nomenclature,   classification,  structure,  methods  of  preparation,  physical  and chemical properties, uses, identification of primary, secondary and tertiary amines.

Unit XIV: Biomolecules (06 marks) 

Carbohydrates    ‐ Classification   (aldoses   and   ketoses),   monosaccharides   (glucose   and fructose), D‐L configuration

Proteins  ‐Elementary idea of  ‐  amino acids, peptide bond, polypeptides, proteins, structure

of proteins  ‐ primary, secondary, tertiary structure and quaternary structures (qualitative idea only), denaturation of proteins.

Nucleic Acids: DNA and RNA.

Practical Syllabus –

External Evaluation 

S.No.

Experiment

Marks

1.

Qualitative analysis (salt analysis)

04

2.

Volumetric analysis (simple titration)

04

3.

Content based experiment

03

4.

Viva

04

 

TOTAL

15

Internal Evaluation 

S.No.

Experiment

Marks

1.

Project and viva

08

2.

Class record

04

3.

Content based experiment

03

 

TOTAL

15

For private students 04 marks 0f class record will be given in viva. Practical syllabus for external evaluation –

https://img.jagranjosh.com/images/2021/January/2712021/new_up-board-12th-chemistry-syllabus-2021-pdf.jpg
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.