UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised & Reduced): Download PDF

UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised & Reduced By Almost 30%) is available here for download in PDF format.

UP Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised & Reduced)

As the regular teaching-learning in schools affiliated to UP Board, during the session 2020-21, has widely been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the subject experts committee, after due consideration, has recommended to reduce the syllabus by 30% in the following manner:-

UNIT 1: Solid State

Electrical and magnetic properties. Band theory of metals, conductors, semiconductors and

insulators and n and p type semiconductors.

UNIT 2 : Solutions

Abnormal molecular mass, Van't Hoff factor

UNIT 3 : Electrochemistry

Lead accumulator, fuel cells, corrosion, law of electrolysis (elementary idea), dry cell-

electrolytic cells and Galvaniccells,

UNIT 4 : Chemical Kinetics

Concept of collision theory (elementary idea, no mathematical treatment), activation energy,

Arrhenius equation.

UNIT 5 : Surface Chemistry

Emulsion - types of emulsions, catalysis: homogeneous and heterogeneous, activity and selectivity of solid catalysts; enzyme catalysis,

UNIT 6 : General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements (Entire unit)

Principles and methods of extraction – concentration, oxidation, reduction – electrolytic method and refining; occurrence and principles of extraction of aluminium, copper, zinc and iron.

UNIT 7 : p-Block Elements (Group 15,16,17,18)

Group 15 elements

Oxides of Nitrogen (Structure only);

Phosphorus - allotropic forms, compounds of Phosphorus: Preparation and properties of

Halides and Oxo acids (elementary idea only). Preparation and properties of Phosphine, Group 16 elements

Sulphuric Acid: industrial process of manufacture

UNIT 8 : d and f Block Elements

Chemical reactivity of lanthanides.

Actinoids –Electronic configuration, oxidation states and comparison with lanthanide. Preparation and properties of KMnO4 and K2Cr2O7

UNIT 9 : Coordination Compounds

Structure and stereoisomerism, importance of coordination compounds (in qualitative

analysis, extraction of metals and biological system).

UNIT 10 : Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

Uses and environmental effects of - dichloromethane, trichloromethane, tetrachloromethane,

iodoform, freons, DDT.

UNIT 11 : Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers

Uses with special reference to methanol and ethanol.

UNIT 13 : Amines(Organic compounds having nitrogen)

Cyanide and isocyanide will be mentioned at relevant place in text , Diazonium salts:

Preparation, chemical reactions and importance in synthetic organic chemistry.

UNIT 14 : Biomolecules

Oligosaccharides (sucrose, lactose, maltose), polysaccharides (starch, cellulose, glycogen),

importance of carbohydrates.

Vitamins– classification and functions. Enzymes. Hormones - Elementary idea excluding structure.

UNIT 15 : Polymers (Entire chapter)

Classification – Natural and synthetic, method of polymerization (addition and condensation)

Copolymerization, some important polymers : natural and synthetic like polythene, nylon polyesters, Bakelite, rubber, biodegradable and non – biodegradable polymers.

UNIT 16 : Chemistry in Everyday life (Entire chapter)

Chemicals in medicines – analgesics, tranquilizers antiseptics, disinfectants, antimicrobials,

antifertility drugs, antibiotics, antacids, antihistamines.

Chemicals in food – preservatives, artificial sweetening agents, elementary idea of antioxidants.

Cleansing agents – soaps and detergents, cleansing action.

List of Practicals deleted from syllabus :

Practical syllabus for external evaluation

A. Surface Chemistry

a. Preparation of one lyophilic and one lyophobic sol Lyophilic sol - starch, egg albumin and

gum Lyophobic sol - aluminium hydroxide, ferric hydroxide, arsenious sulphide.

b. Dialysis of sol-prepared in

(a)above.

c. Study of the role of emulsifying agents in stabilizing the emulsion of different oils.

Practical syllabus for internal evaluation

A. Preparation of Organic Compounds

Preparation of any one of the following compounds i) Acetanilide

ii) Di-benzal Acetone

iii) p-Nitroacetanilide

Aniline yellow or 2 - Naphthol Aniline Dye

B. Chemical Kinetics

a. Effect of concentration and temperature on the rate of reaction between Sodium

Thiosulphate and Hydrochloric acid.

b. Study of reaction rates of any one of the following:

i) Reaction of Iodide ion with Hydrogen Peroxide at room temperature using different concentrations of Iodide Ions.

ii) Reaction between Potassium Iodate, (KIO3) and Sodium Sulphite: (Na2SO3)using starch solution as indicator (clock reaction).

C. Thermochemistry

Any one of the following experiments:

i) Enthalpy of dissolution of Copper Sulphate or Potassium Nitrate.

ii) Enthalpy of neutralization of strong acid (HCI) and strong base(NaOH).

iii) Determination of enthalpy change during interaction (Hydrogen bond formation) between

Acetone and Chloroform.

D. Electrochemistry

Variation of cell potential in Zn/Zn2+||Cu2+/Cu with change in concentration of electrolytes (CuSO4 or ZnSO4) at room temperature.

In accordance with the above, the remaining 70 percent of the total syllabus is as follows:

Plan for making question papers:

1. Multiple choice questions a,b,c,d,e,f 1×6 06 2. a,b,c,d (each question 02 marks) 2×4 08 3. a,b,c,d (each question 02 marks) 2×4 08 4. a,b,c,d (each question 03 marks) 3×4 12 5. a,b,c,d (each question 04 marks) 4×4 16 6. a.b(each question 05 marks) 5×2 10 7. a.b(each question 05 marks) 5×2 10

NOTE –

1. Question no. 6 and 7 will also contain optional questions.

2. Atleast 08 marks numerical questions should be given.

Unit No. Title Marks I Solid State 05 II Solution 07 III Electrochemistry 05 IV Chemical Kinetics 05 V Surface Chemistry 05 VII P block elements 07 VIII d and f block elements 04 IX Coordination compounds 06 X Haloalkanes and Haloarenes 05

XI Alcohols, phenols and ethers 05 XII Aldehydes, ketones and carboxylic acid 06 XIII Amines (Organic compounds having nitrogen) 04 XIV Biomolecules 06 TOTAL 70

NOTE – In this, there will be a single question paper of 70 marks and a practical exam of 30 marks. Min. marks : 23+10 = 33 marks

Unit I: Solid State (05 marks)

Classification of solids based on different binding forces: molecular, ionic, covalent and metallic solids, amorphous and crystalline solids (elementary idea). Unit cell in two dimensional and three dimensional lattices, calculation of density of unit cell, packing in solids, packing efficiency, voids, number of atoms per unit cell in a cubic unit cell, point defects.

Unit II: Solutions (07 marks)

Types of solutions, expression of concentration of solutions of solids in liquids, solubility of gases in liquids, solid solutions, Raoult's law, colligative properties ‐ relative lowering of vapour pressure, elevation of boiling point, depression of freezing point, osmotic pressure, determination of molecular masses using colligative properties.

Unit III: Electrochemistry (05 marks)

Redox reactions, EMF of a cell, standard electrode potential, Nernst equation and its application to chemical cells, Relation between Gibbs energy change and EMF of a cell, conductance in electrolytic solutions, specific and molar conductivity, variations of conductivity with concentration, Kohlrausch's Law, electrolysis.

Unit IV: Chemical Kinetics (05 marks)

Rate of a reaction (Average and instantaneous), factors affecting rate of reaction: concentration, temperature, catalyst; order and molecularity of a reaction, rate law and specific rate constant, integrated rate equations and half‐life (only for zero and first order reactions).

Unit V: Surface Chemistry (05 marks)

Adsorption ‐ physisorption and chemisorption, factors affecting adsorption of gases on solids, colloidal state: distinction between true solutions, colloids and suspension; lyophilic, lyophobic, multi‐molecular and macromolecular colloids; properties of colloids; Tyndall effect, Brownian movement, electrophoresis, coagulation.

Unit VII: p-Block Elements (07 marks)

Group ‐15 Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence, oxidation states, trends in physical and chemical properties; Nitrogen preparation properties and uses; compounds of Nitrogen: preparation and properties of Ammonia and Nitric Acid.

Group 16 Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, oxidation states, occurrence, trends in physical and chemical properties, dioxygen: preparation, properties and uses, classification of Oxides, Ozone, Sulphur ‐allotropic forms; compounds of Sulphur: preparation properties and uses of Sulphur‐dioxide, Sulphuric Acid:properties and uses; Oxoacids of Sulphur (Structures only).

Group 17 Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, oxidation states, occurrence, trends in physical and chemical properties; compounds of halogens, Preparation, properties and uses of Chlorine and Hydrochloric acid, interhalogen compounds, Oxoacids of halogens (structures only).

Group 18 Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence, trends in physical and chemical properties, uses.

Unit VIII: d and f Block Elements (04 marks)

General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence and characteristics of transition metals, general trends in properties of the first row transition metals – metallic character, ionization enthalpy, oxidation states, ionic radii, colour, catalytic property, magnetic properties, interstitial compounds, alloy formation.

Lanthanoids ‐ Electronic configuration, oxidation states and lanthanoid contraction and its consequences.

Unit IX: Coordination Compounds (06 marks)

Coordination compounds ‐ Introduction, ligands, coordination number, colour, magnetic properties and shapes, IUPAC nomenclature of mononuclear coordination compounds. Bonding, Werner's theory, VBT, and CFT.

Unit X: Haloalkanes and Haloarenes. (05 marks)

Haloalkanes: Nomenclature, nature of C–X bond, physical and chemical properties, optical rotation mechanism of substitution reactions.

Haloarenes: Nature of C–X bond, substitution reactions (Directive influence of halogen in monosubstituted compounds only).

Unit XI: Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers (05 marks)

Alcohols: Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties (of primary alcohols only), identification of primary, secondary and tertiary alcohols, mechanism of dehydration.

Phenols: Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, acidic nature of phenol, electrophilic substitution reactions, uses of phenols.

Ethers: Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, uses.

Unit XII: Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids (06 marks)

Aldehydes and Ketones: Nomenclature, nature of carbonyl group, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, mechanism of nucleophilic addition, reactivity of alpha hydrogen in aldehydes,uses.

Carboxylic Acids: Nomenclature, acidic nature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties; uses.

Unit XIII :Amines (Organic compounds having nitrogen) 04 marks

Amines: Nomenclature, classification, structure, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, uses, identification of primary, secondary and tertiary amines.

Unit XIV: Biomolecules (06 marks)

Carbohydrates ‐ Classification (aldoses and ketoses), monosaccharides (glucose and fructose), D‐L configuration

Proteins ‐Elementary idea of ‐ amino acids, peptide bond, polypeptides, proteins, structure

of proteins ‐ primary, secondary, tertiary structure and quaternary structures (qualitative idea only), denaturation of proteins.

Nucleic Acids: DNA and RNA.

Practical Syllabus –

External Evaluation

S.No. Experiment Marks 1. Qualitative analysis (salt analysis) 04 2. Volumetric analysis (simple titration) 04 3. Content based experiment 03 4. Viva 04 TOTAL 15

Internal Evaluation

S.No. Experiment Marks 1. Project and viva 08 2. Class record 04 3. Content based experiment 03 TOTAL 15

For private students 04 marks 0f class record will be given in viva. Practical syllabus for external evaluation –

