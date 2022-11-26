UP Board Class 12 Civics Model Paper 2023: Download Full PDF here

UP Board Class 12 Civics Model Paper 2023: In this article, you can check and Download full Civics model paper 2022-23 in PDF.

UP Board Class 12 Civics Model Paper 2023: Widely considered a Social Science, Civics is the study of the rights and duties of the citizens, in simple words. These citizen rights and duties can be based on their nation, their state, their society and in fact, even as individuals and global citizens. India, as an independent, democratic nation is governed by the terms of the constitution of India. The Indian Constitution is the supreme law of our nation and also the longest written national constitution in the world.

Civics course provided by the Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education to its students in class 12 (subject code 130) covers the basics of the Indian Constitution, rights of citizens, contemporary world politics and politics in independent India.

To see the detailed course structure, course content, typology of questions and the list of the deleted topics with regards to UP Board class 12 Civics syllabus 2022-23, click on the link given below:

Civics board exam for class 12 is conducted for 100 marks and the time given to attempt the paper is 3 hours 15 mins where 15 mins is allotted for the students to read the question paper.

The instructions which are given in the beginning of the model paper are:

All questions are compulsory. Question Nos. 1 to 10 are of Multiple Choice type. Question Nos. 11 to 20 are Very Short Answer type. Their answers are to be given in about 10 words (one sentence) each. Question Nos. 21 to 26 are of Short Answer- 1 type. Their answers are to be given in about 50 words. Question Nos. 27 to 30 are of Short Answer- 2 type. Their answers are to be given each in about 100 to 125 words. Question Nos. 31 to 32 are of Long Answer type. Their answers are to be given each in about 250 words. Allotted marks of all the questions are given against them.

(Multiple Choice Questions)

Note: Four alternatives are given for each of the following ten questions. Choose the correct alternative and write it in your answer-book.

Which country was not a member of the Axis Nations?

A. Germany

B. Italy

C. Britain

D. Japan

2. In which country are Hiroshima and Nagasaki located?

A. Great Britain B. United Nations America C. Italy D. Japan

3. When was the Berlin Wall erected?

A. 1960 B. 1961 C. 1962 D. 1963

4. What is the Shock Therapy?

A. Healing by trauma B. To hurt by healing C. Promote privatization D. oppose privatization

5. Which organization was formed by the Bangkok Declaration?

A. European Economic Community B. UNO C. League of Nations D. ASEAN

6. Where was Gandhi ji assassinated?

A. Sabarmati B. Champaran C. Delhi D. Ahmedabad

7. ‘Operation Flood’ was related to

A. Dairy Industry B. Fishing Industry C. Food Production D. Poultry

8. What was the purpose of the ‘Bombay Plan’?

Political Development of India B. Cultural Development of India C. Economic Development of India D. A. Exhaustive Development of India

9. Who was the prime minister of India at the time of emergency declaration in 1975 AD?

A. Jai Prakash Narayan B. Indira Gandhi C. Lal Bahadur Shashtri D. Morarji Desai

To get the complete model paper of Civics by UPMSP for class 12th, click on the link below:

India is one amongst the largest democracies of the world. A truly democratic nation cannot function because it is of the citizens, by the citizens, for the citizens. A good democratic nation has its citizens fully informed and aware of their rights and duties. Moreover, studying Civics also opens up opportunities in the future career prospects for students in respected fields of law and administration.

