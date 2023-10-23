Class 12 English Model Paper UP Board 2024: This article provides information about the UP Board Model Paper of English for Class 12 students along with the downloadable PDF.

Get direct link to download Class 12 English Model paper for UP Board

UPMSP UP Board Class 12th English Model Paper 2024: Thе rеlеasе of thе samplе papеrs for thе acadеmic yеar 2023-2024 by thе UPMSP UP Board is a significant and positivе dеvеlopmеnt for studеnts prеparing for thеir 12th-gradе board еxams. Thеsе samplе papеrs sеrvе as valuablе rеsourcеs that providе studеnts with a clеar undеrstanding of thе еxam format and thе typеs of quеstions that may appеar in thе actual board еxams. By offеring a prеviеw of thе еxpеctеd quеstion stylеs, thеsе samplе papеrs hеlp studеnts rеfinе thеir еxam stratеgiеs and еnhancе thеir confidеncе. Thеy еnablе studеnts to practicе and assеss thеir knowlеdgе, еnsuring a morе еfficiеnt and focusеd prеparation. To accеss thе 12th-gradе English samplе papеr, studеnts can rеfеr to this articlе. Thе downloadablе PDF of thе English samplе papеr for thе 12th gradе is also accеssiblе in this articlе, making it еasiеr for studеnts to еxcеl in thеir board еxams.

UPMSP UP Board Class 12th English Model Paper 2024

General Instructions :

The first 15 minutes are allotted to the candidates for reading the question paper. All questions are compulsory. Marks are indicated against questions.

Section-A –Reading

Q-1 Read the following passage carefully and answer the questions that follow-

The shift in the mindset of India's younger generation is quite visible. While they are patriotic, prepared to join any movement, march waving political flags, join Facebook groups, they are not, in most cases, convinced by India's culture. In fact, they ask questions that evidence their dissatisfaction with and disinterest in what we call culture, values and ethics. "Why do we live in a joint family?" "I believe in God but not in temples or pooja". "Why can my parents not understand me?" They are turning from obedient to rebellious young adults. It is an alarming note and all the same parents say, "What's wrong with our children? They are going astray."

If you ask an elderly Indian,"How are you?" the chances are your question will be answered, "By God's grace everything is fine." This is the fruit of culture. Deep satisfaction despite ups and downs of daily life. India's values have kept India strong and united despite thousands of years of invasions. However the youth of today are being raised differently from those in previous generations. Information is at their finger tips. Give them scientific, rational, pragmatic reasons. The values and the ethics of centuries ago are just as valid and applicable today as then. We only have to explain them differently.

Q-(a) What change in the mindset of the Indian youth is visible now a days? 3 Q-(b) What is the conflict between the parents and children? 3

Q- (c) How has Indian culture affected our attitude? 3

Q- (d) What should be done to bring the youth back to their cultural roots? 3

Q-e (i) Find a word from the passage that means ‘agreed’. 1

(ii) Which phrase in the passage means ‘a warning sign’? 1

(iii) Which word in the passage is opposite of ‘illogical’? 1

Section B-Writing

Q-2 .Write an article on any one of the following topics in about 100 –150 words- 10

a) Digital India

b) Joint Family System –Need of the Hour

c) Freedom of Expression

Q-3. Write a letter to the Proprietor of ABC Sports, Palika Bazar, New Delhi to place an order for cricket kits. 10

Or

Write a letter to the Editor of a national newspaper to express your views on growing fitness craze in youth.

Section C- Grammar

Q-4) Choose the correct option to answer the following questions- 5x2=10

a) The absence of government in a country is called-

i) monarchy iii) anarchy

ii) patriarchy iv)matriarchy

b) The phrase ‘inching towards’ means –

i) to have an itchy feeling

ii) to measure something

iii) to move slowly in a direction

iv) to move upwards

c) The synonym of ‘audacious’ is –

i) daring iii) adamant

ii) adventurous iv) both i) and ii)

d) Which of the following sentences is/are correct-

A-The excess production is usually imported abroad.

B-You must not exceed the prescribed word limit.

C-He is well acquainted to me.

D-Either you go or stay.

i) Only A and D iii)Only B

ii) Only A, B and C iv) Only B and D

e) The antonym of ‘sacred’ is –

i) pure iii) pious

ii) clean iv) profane

Q-5 a) Change any one of the following in indirect speech- 2

i) I said, “Don’t waste your time.”

ii) Rohit said to us, “Let’s go for a picnic.”

b) Combine any one of the following as directed- 2

i) ii) I can give you a dress. My mother gifted it to me. (complex sentence) Do it. Leave it. (compound sentence) i) Transform any one of the following as directed- He has saved my life. (passive voice) 2 ii) This is the most effective remedy for this disease (comparative degree) i) ii) Correct any one of the following sentences. You are senior than me. Cattles are grazing. 2

b) Use any one of the following pairs of words in your own sentences to make the difference in their meanings clear- 2

i) mail – male

ii) teem - team

Q-6) Translate the following passage in English – 5

Section D- Literature

Q-7) Answer the following questions in about 40 words each- 4+4=8

a) Who are the inhabitants of Seemapuri? What do they do for their survival?

Or

Who was Rajkumar Shukla? What did he do to bring Gandhiji to Champaran?

b) Why did Mr. Hamel blame parents and himself for not paying proper attention to the study of French?

Or

Why was Gemini Studios a popular place for poets?

Q.8. Answer any one of the following in about 80 words- 7

a) ‘All we have to fear is fear itself’. Justify this statement on the basis of the lesson ‘Deep Water’.

b) ‘Sophie was the creator of her own disappointment’. Do you agree? Give reasons for your answer.

Q.9. Read the following extract carefully and answer the questions that follow - 3x2=6

And the old familiar ache, my childhood’s fear, But all I said was, see you soon Amma All I did was smile and smile and smile……………..

a) What is the fear that has always pained the poetess?

b) What is the contrast between the poetess’ feelings and her words?

c) Why did the poetess keep on smiling only?

Q.10. Write the central idea of any one of the following poems- 4

a) Keeping Quiet

b) A Thing of Beauty

c) The Roadside Stand

Q.11. Answer the following questions in about 40 words each- 4+4=8

a) What things on the third level were different from those on the other levels?

Or

Describe the environmental features of Antarctica

b) Why did the Maharaja decide to suffer the huge loss instead of allowing the British officer to get photographed with the hunted tiger?

Or

How was Bama inspired by her elder brother?

Q.12. Answer any one of the following questions in about 80 words- 7

a) What brings Derry closer to Mr. Lamb?

b) What impression of Sadao, as a doctor and a human being, do you form on the basis of the story ‘The Enemy’?