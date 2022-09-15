UP Board Exam 2023: Over 58 lakh Students Registered for UP Class 10, 12 Board, Exam To Be Held in Govt Buildings

UP 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: UPMSP are planning to conduct UP class 10th, 12th board exam in some government buildings if there will be not enough exam centres. This year, 58 lakh 78 thousand 448 students have registered for UP Board 10, 12 exams. Know details here

UP Board Exam 2023: As per media reports, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is planning to hold the UP Board class 10th 12th exam in government buildings as well. As per media reports, the officials informed that there are not enough examination centres therefore government buildings can be used to conduct UP Board High School and Intermediate examinations.

According to the information, the Department of Secondary Education has written a letter to all the District Magistrates and District Inspectors of Schools (DIOS) to send a list of government buildings or institutions where the UP Board examinations can be conducted properly.

UP Board Exam Centres

As per media reports, in 2023, it is expected that 58 lakh 78 thousand 448 students will be appearing for the UPMSP class 10th 12th board exam. So, more exam centres will be required to ensure that students do not cheat in any way during the board examination. Therefore, the officials are considering to conduct the UP board exam in government buildings including the UPSC building in Aliganj, Lucknow. In 2021, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Board conducted the class 10th and 12th exams for 51.92 lakh students at 8373 centres.

UP Board Exam 2023 To Be Held In Government Buildings

Till now, UP board exams have never been conducted in any government buildings. Going as per media reports, the Secretary of Secondary Education Department has informed that they have asked DM and DIOS to look into this idea. The DM has been directed to prepare a list of such schools that can be board exam centres. If adequate government buildings are not available in remote districts, then UP Board class 10th and 12th exams will be held in government schools. Along with the DIOS, the DM will also give a list of schools where UP class 10th 12th exam can be held.