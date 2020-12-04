UP Board Time Table 2021 To Be Released This Month: UP Board Syllabus Might Be Reduced Further

UP Board Time Table 2021 is expected to be released this month and there is also the probability that UP Board Syllabus 2020-21 might be further reduced. As per a reputed media report, there is discussion at government level regarding reduction in the UP Board Syllabus 2020-21 applicable for UP Board Exams 2021.

UPMSP (Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad) has already cut 30% of UP Board Syllabus 2020-21 in July as the academic session was disrupted due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Most of the UP Board Schools are conducting online classes but many schools and students are still struggling due to unavailability of resources such as high-speed internet and smartphones. Due to these reasons, there is a possibility that there will be a further reduction in the reduced UP Board Syllabus 2020-21

UP Board Time Table 2021: Updates

The same reports quoting UP. Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Dinesh Sharma suggested that UP Board Exams 2020-21 will be conducted between March 2021 & April 2021 and the exam date sheet for UP Board Exams 2020-21 might be released in December only.

