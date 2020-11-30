UP Board Exam 2021: Amid COVID-19 Pandemic The Board Might Set A New Record

UP Board Exam 2021: Amid COVID-19 pandemic, the UPMSP (Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad) might set a new record while conducting UP Board Exams 2021 for Highschool & Intermediate, this year. This record is related to the UP Board examination centres. Last year, more than 55 lakh students appeared for UP Board Exams in 7786 examination centres which is a record in itself. But as per the media reports, considering the safety of students, the board will double the number of examination centres so that proper social distancing can be maintained and the risk of COVID-19 will also decrease.

As per Dainik Jagran's report, about more than 55 lakh 74 thousand have filled application form for UP Board Exam 2021. In which, more than 30 lakh students have filled application form for UP Board 10th Exams 2021 and more than 25 lakh students filled application form for UP Board 12th Exams 2021.

Resources in college is a big challenge for the board. An examination centre must have CCTV cameras equipped with voice recorders, DVR for recording. Also, router devices with a high-speed internet connection, DVR with 30-day recording capability is another big challenge.

If we talk about the number of examination centers then in 2017 there were 11414 examination centers. In 2018 this number was 8549. In 2019 it was 8354 and in 2020 it was 7786. This year, the number of UP Board Examination Centers might be 14,000.

