UP Govt Jobs 2020 for 10th and 12th Class Passed Candidates, Check Sarkari Naukri Details after 10th and 12th Exam

UP Govt Jobs 2020: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), today at 12:30 pm, has announced the most awaited UP Board Result for Class 10th and Class 12th on its official website. Around, 3,09,61,57 students were appeared in the exam out of which 1,80,19,863 students were for High School and 1,29,41,714 were for Secondary School.

Now, such candidates who have passed in these exam have the opportunity to apply for various government jobs in the state. Every year, UP Government notify many jobs for 10th pass candidates and 12th passed candidate on official websites, employment newspaper and on other sources.

In this article, we are sharing some of the govt jobs for which 12th and 10th class students. Let’s have a look:

Government Jobs/Sarkari Naukri after 12th

Organisation Posts Name Official Website Railway Recruitment Board Non Technical Popular Category (Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk), Apprentice ( Fitter , Welder, Painter Electrician) www.indianrailways.gov.in/railwayboard/view_section.jsp?lang=0&id=0,4,1244 Staff Selection Commission Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam www.ssc.nic.in/ Indian Army Soldier (General Duty), Soldier (Technical), Soldier Clerk, Soldier, Nursing Assistant, Soldier Tradesmen, JCO (Catering) www.joinindianarmy.nic.in Indian Navy Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR), Sailor, Indian Navy Cadet Entry Scheme www.joinindiannavy.gov.in Indian Air Force Airmen in Group X and Y www.indianairforce.nic.in UPSSSC Junior Assistant www.upsssc.gov.in/ UP Police Constable www.uppbpb.gov.in/

Government Jobs/Sarkari Naukri for 10th Passed Students

Organisation Posts Name Official Website Railway Recruitment Board Group D www.indianrailways.gov.in/railwayboard/view_section.jsp?lang=0&id=0,4,1244 Staff Selection Commission MTS Exam www.ssc.nic.in/ India Post GDS www.appost.in Indian Navy Matric Recruit www.joinindiannavy.gov.in UPSSSC Lekhpal, Assistant Boring Technician www.upsssc.gov.in/ SSB CRPF Constable www.crpf.gov.in/

