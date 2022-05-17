Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

UP Police ASI DV PST Admit Card 2022 (Out) @uppbpb.gov.in: Check UPPRPB Call Letter Download Link Here

UP Police ASI DV PST Admit Card 2022 has been released by Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board on uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates can download it from below.

Created On: May 17, 2022 20:18 IST
Modified On: May 17, 2022 20:18 IST
UP Police ASI DV PST Admit Card 2022: UP Police or Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit card of Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test (PST) on its website for the post of Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential),  SI (Confidential-Vigilance), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk/Ministerial), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) and ASIM Vigilance. Candidates who clear the written exam can now download the UP Police ASI Admit Card from the official website of UPPRPB i.e. uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police ASI DV PST Admit Card Download Link

How to Download UP Police ASI DV PST Admit Card 2022 ?

  1. Go to the official website of UPPRPB - uppbpb.gov.in
  2. Click on ‘अभिलेखों की संवीक्षा एवं शारीरिक मानक परीक्षा हेतु प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने हेतु लिंक ।’
  3. Enter your ‘Registration Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’
  4. Download UPPRPB ASI DV PST Admit Card 2022

