UP Police Constable Admit Card 2019 out for Phase 4 DV/PST Round, Check UP Police Constable Phase 4 Schedule Here

UP Police Constable Admit Card 2019: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) has released admit card for phase 4 Document Verification/Physical Efficiency Test. Candidates can download the admit card through the official website of UP Police.i.e.uppbpb.gov.in.

According to the UP Police Constable Phase 4 Schedule, the DV/PST Round will be held from 21 to 28 December 2019 for the candidates between D-22 to D-26. The admit cards for the same is available on the official website. Candidates who have been shortlisted between D-22 to 26 can download UP Police Constable Phase 4 Admit Card 2019 directly by clicking on the above link.

Earlier, the board had published the admit card for D-13 to D-20 Candidates on 6 December 2019. Candidates can check UP Police Constable Phase 4 DV/PST Schedule by clicking on the above link.

UP Police Constable Phase 4 DV/PST Schedule



UP Police Constable Admit Card 2019 Download



This exam is being held to recruit 49568 vacancies of UP Police Constable in various departments out of which 31360 vacancies are for Reserve Civil Police and 18,208 Vacancies are for Reserve PAC posts in UP.

The written test for UP Police Constable Recruitment 2019 was conducted on 27 and 28 January 2019 and UP Police result was announced on 20 November 2019. A total of 1,23,921 candidates have been shortlisted for PST and DV Round.

