UP Police Constable Eligibility 2023: Check Age Limit Educational Qualification and More

UP Police Constable Eligibility Criteria
UP Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board will release the UP Police Constable Eligibility Criteria along with the official notification on the website. Candidates must fulfil all the eligibility requirements and physical qualifications before applying for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable post. 

It is advised to enter all the valid details in the UP Police Constable application to avoid disqualification of their candidature in the future. All the 12th pass candidates who are 18 years or above are considered to be eligible for the post.

 

In this article, we have shared complete details on the UP Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023 including age limit, educational qualifications, nationality, physical standard requirements, and much more.

UP Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023 Overview

Have a look at the detailed overview of the UP Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023 shared below for ease of the aspirants.

UP Police Constable Eligibility 2023 Overview

Age

Male Candidates: 18-22 Years 

Female Candidates: 18-25 Years

Educational Qualification

Passed 10+2 (Intermediate)

Nationality

Indian

Number of Attempts

No Information Given

Previous Experience

Not Required

UP Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023: Age Limit

Candidates must carefully check the UP Police Constable age limit before filling out the application form. The minimum and maximum age of the aspirants varies as per category. Along with this, there is a relaxation on the upper age limit of the aspirants belonging to the reserved category. Check the details below:

Category

UP Police Constable Age Limit

UP Police Constable Age Relaxation

UR(Male)

18-22 years

Not Applicable

UR (Female)

18-25 years

Not Applicable

OBC/SC/ST (Male)

18-28 years

05 Years

OBC/SC/ST (Female)

18-31 years

05 Years

UP Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023: Reservations

Candidates who are domiciles in Uttar Pradesh can enjoy the reservation benefits at the time of appointment as per the guidelines of the State's personnel department. The category-wise horizontal reservation criteria are shared below.

Categories

Reservation

Dependents of freedom fighters

2%

Home Guards

5%

Ex-servicemen

5%

Women Reservation in the Civil Police Department

20%

UP Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023: Educational Qualification

The UP Police Constable educational qualification is an important prerequisite of the recruitment process. Candidates must possess certain qualifications before applying for the post. As per UP Police Constable qualification, aspirants must have passed 10+2 (Intermediate) class or equivalent from any recognised board.

UP Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023: Nationality

Along with the UP Police Constable age limit, qualification, and other eligibility factors, aspirants must fulfil the nationality criteria before applying for the post.

  • The candidate must be a citizen of India.
  • Tibetan refugee that migrated to India before 01.01.1962.
  • Individuals who migrated from countries to permanently settle in India, including Myanmar, Pakistan, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Uganda, and The United Republic of Tanzania.

UP Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023: Physical Eligibility

Along with UP Police Constable eligibility requirements, candidates must fulfil all the physical requirements and UP Police Constable height, weight, and chest requirements in order to be considered eligible for the recruitment process.

UP Police Constable Physical Standard Test

As per UP Police Constable eligibility criteria, the physical standard requirements for male and female candidates are as follows:

Physical Standard Test

Category

Height (in cm)

Weight (in kg)

Chest (in cm)

Male

Female

Male

Female

Male

Female

UR/OBC

168

152

NA

40

79 (Expansion of 05 cm)

NA

SC/ST

160

147

NA

40

77 (Expansion of 05 cm)

NA

UP Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test

As per UP Police Constable eligibility criteria, the physical efficiency test for male and female candidates are as follows:

Candidate

Distance (in km)

Time Limit (in min)

Male

4.8

25

Female

2.4

14

UP Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023: Number of Attempts

There is no information given by the recruitment body on a number of attempts for the UP Police Constable recruitment procedure is unknown. Candidates to be considered eligible for the position, applicants must fulfil all the criteria like age, and educational qualification, and physical standards as required for the UP Police Constable position. Candidates are eligible to apply for UP Police Constable posts as long as they meet all the eligibility criteria.

UP Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023: Required Documents

Candidates must ensure that they enter valid information in the UP Police Constable application form. Candidates will berequired to submit all the required documents associated with the eligibility claims for verification purposes as and when asked by the recruitment officials.

  • 10th/ 12th Mark Sheet & Certificate
  • Proof of Date of Birth
  • Domicile Certificate of Uttar Pradesh
  • Caste Certificate, if applicable
  • Valid Photo ID Proof
  • Other relevant documents

FAQ

What are the minimum height requirements for the UP Police Constable post?

The minimum height requirement for male aspirants is 168 cm and 152 cm for female aspirants as per UP Police Constable eligibility criteria.

What is the educational qualification to apply for UP Police Constable 2023?

As per UP Police Constable qualification, aspirants must have passed 10+2 (Intermediate) or equivalent from any recognised board in order to be eligible for the post.

What is the age limit to apply for UP Police Constable 2023?

As per UP Police Constable eligibility, the age of male candidates must be between 18-22 years, and the age of female candidates must be between 18-25 years when applying for the post.

