UP Police Constable Syllabus 2023: Check Subject Wise Topics, Exam Pattern and Preparation Strategy here!

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board release UP Police Constable Notification and Exam Pattern for tentative 52699 posts. Download the UP Police Constable Syllabus PDF in Hindi & English here.

UP Police Constable Syllabus 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board will release the official UP Police Constable notification for approximately 52699 vacancies for UP Constable posts. Candidates aspiring for this recruitment exam should analyse the UP Police Constable syllabus and exam pattern to prepare for all the important topics.

Apart from the syllabus, candidates must also check the UP Police exam pattern to understand the topic-wise questions, number of sections, and marking scheme followed by the board. Going by the past trend and analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the UP Police Constable exam were moderate level. Hence, candidates must download the UP Police Constable syllabus PDF in Hindi & English and strategize their preparation accordingly.

In this blog, we have shared complete details on the UP Police Constable syllabus PDF for the written exam and the exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books in detail.

UP Police Constable Syllabus 2023: Overview

Here is the key highlights of the UP Police Constable syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the ease of the candidates.

UP Police Constable Syllabus 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board Post Name Constable Vacancies 52699 Category UP Police Constable Syllabus and Exam Pattern Selection Process Online Written Exam, Document Verification, Physical Standard Test, and Physical Efficiency Test Exam Mode Online Number of Questions 150 Marking Scheme +2 marks for every correct answer. -0.25 marks for every incorrect answer. Duration 2 hours

UP Police Constable Syllabus 2023: PDF

Before applying, aspirants should download the UP Police Constable syllabus PDF link shared below to gain in-depth knowledge of the topics that can be asked in the upcoming exam. Get the direct link to download the UP Police Constable syllabus below:

UP Police Constable Syllabus 2023: Important Topics

The UP Police Constable Syllabus PDF is divided into four subjects i.e. General Science, General Hindi, Numerical Aptitude, Logical Reasoning and Mental Ability Tests. Check the subject-wise UP Police Constable syllabus below.

UP Police Constable Syllabus 2023 Subject Topics General Knowledge India and its adjacent countries India and World geography Books & Authors Organizations Natural Resources Current Affairs Scientific Progress/Development Indian Economy and Culture Important Dates Indian Agriculture Currency Environment and Urbanisation National/International Awards Indian Constitution Capital UP Special General Knowledge General Hindi Questions & Answers from the Passage Letter Writing One Word Substitutions Word Knowledge Use of Words Title of the Passage Antonym Synonym Sentence Correction Idioms Phrases Reasoning Ability Verbal and Figure Classification Problem Solving Discrimination Analysis and Judgment Analogies Arithmetical Number Series Visual Memory Decision Making Space Visualization Arithmetical Computations and Other Analytical Functions Relationship Abilities To Deal with Abstract Ideas and Symbols and their Relationships Observation Concepts Arithmetic Reasoning Numerical Aptitude Number System Profit Loss and Discount Simplification Percentage Average HCF and LCM Ratio and Proportion Time and Work Speed Time and Distance Partnership Mensuration Interest Use of Tables and Graphs Miscellaneous Mental Ability Test Logical Diagrams Forcefulness of argument Symbol-Relationship Interpretation Word formation Test Word and alphabet Analogy Letter and number series Distance and Direction Coding and Decoding Letter and number coding Mental Aptitude Test Public Interest Mental Toughness Sensitivity towards minorities and underprivileged Law & Order Ability of Adaptability Professional Information (Basic level) Police System Rule of Law Contemporary Police Issues & Law and order Communal Harmony Interest in Profession Basic Law Crime Control Gender sensitivity Intelligence Quotient Relationship and Analogy Test Coding-Decoding Spotting out the dissimilar Series Completion Mathematical ability Test Venn Diagram and chart type test Problems based on the alphabet Time sequence test Direction Sense Test Blood Relation Arranging in order

UP Police Constable Syllabus 2023 in Hindi

Here we have compiled below the UP Police Constable syllabus in Hindi for the ease of the candidates. Aspirants can check topics for all the sections and commence their preparation for UP Police Constable recruitment accordingly.

UP Police Constable Syllabus PDF in Hindi Subject Topics General Knowledge सामान्य विज्ञान भारत का इतिहास भारतीय कृषि वाणिज्य एवं व्यापार भारतीय संविधान भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था एवं संस्कृति राष्ट्रीय तथा अन्तर्राष्ट्रीय महत्व के विषय (संगठन): राष्ट्रीय तथा अन्तर्राष्ट्रीय विमुद्रीकरण और उसका प्रभाव साइबर काइम GST: वस्तु एवं सेवाकर जनसंख्या पर्यावरण एवं नगरीकरण भारत/विश्व का भूगोल प्राकृतिक संसाधन Uttar Pradesh की शिक्षा संस्कृति और सामाजिक प्रथाओं के सम्बन्ध में विशिष्ट जानकारी Uttar Pradesh में राजस्व , पुलिस व सामान्य प्रशासनिक व्यवस्था मानवाधिकार महत्वपूर्ण दिवस अनुसंधान एवं खोज पुस्तक और उनके लेखक आंतरिक सुरक्षा तथा आतंकवाद भारत और उसके पड़ोसी देशों के बीच सम्बन्ध पुरस्कार और सम्मान देश / राजधानी / मुद्रायें सोशल मीडिया कम्युनिकेशन Reasoning समरूपता खाली स्थान भरना समस्या को सुलझाना समानता भिन्नता पर्यवेक्षण सम्बन्ध अवधारणा विश्लेषण निर्णय निर्णायक क्षमता दृ य स्मृति विभेदन क्षमता शब्द और आकृति वर्गीकरण अंकगणितीय तर्क अंकगणितीय संख्या श्रृंखला General Hindi हिन्दी वर्णमाला तद्भव कारक सर्वनाम विशेषण किया काल अनेकार्थक वाक्यांशों के स्थान पर एक शब्द समरूपी भिन्नार्थक शब्द अशुद्ध वाक्यों को शुद्ध करना लिंग तत्सम पर्यायवाची विलोम वचन प्रत्यय सन्धि समास वाच्य अव्यय उपसर्ग विराम - चिन्ह मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियां रस छन्द अलंकार Mental Ability Test तार्किक आरेख शब्द रचना परीक्षण अक्षर और संख्या श्रृंखला संकेत - सम्बन्ध विश्लेषण प्रत्यक्ष ज्ञान बोध व्यावहारिक ज्ञान परीक्षण दिशा ज्ञान परीक्षण शब्द और वर्णमाला में आंशिक समरूपता प्रभावी तर्क आंकड़ों का तार्किक विश्लेषण अंतर्निहित भावों का विनिश्चय करना Numerical Ability संख्या पद्धति सरलीकरण दशमलव और भिन्न औसत टाइम और वर्क टाइम और दूरी प्रतिशत लाभ और हानि छूट साधारण ब्याज महत्तम समापवर्तक और लघुत्तम समापवर्तक मेन्सुरेशन अनुपात और समानुपात चक्रवृद्धि ब्याज भागीदारी सारणी और ग्राफ का प्रयोग अंकगणितीय संगणना विश्लेषणात्मक कार्य विविध Mental Aptitude Test जनहित कानून एवं शांति व्यवस्था साम्प्रदायिक सद्भाव अल्पसंख्यकों एवं अल्प अधिकार वालों के प्रति संवेदनशीलता व्यावसायिक सूचना पुलिस प्रणाली समकालीन पुलिस मुद्दे एवं कानून व्यवस्था व्यवसाय के प्रति रूचि अपराध नियंत्रण विधि का शासन अनुकूलन की क्षमता मानसिक दृढ़ता लैंगिक संवेदनशीलता Intelligence Quotient सम्बन्ध सम्बन्ध व आंशिक समानता परीक्षण असमान को चिन्हित करना गणितीय योग्यता परीक्षण रक्त सम्बन्ध वर्णमाला पर आधारित प्रश्न श्रृंखला पूरी करने संकेत लिपि और सांकेतिक लिपि क्रम में व्यवस्थित करना दिशा ज्ञान समय - क्रम परीक्षण वेन आरेख और चार्ट सदृश परीक्षण

UP Police Constable Syllabus 2023: Exam Pattern

After knowing the UP Police Constable syllabus, aspirants should check the UP Police Constable exam pattern to understand the exam requirements. Here is the detailed exam pattern for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable recruitment process.

The written exam comprises 150 objective-type questions for 300 marks.

The medium of the exam is English and Hindi.

The exam duration will be 2 hours.

As per the marking scheme, 2 marks will be awarded for every correct response, and a negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for every incorrect response.

UP Police Constable Exam Pattern 2023 Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks General Science (सामान्य ज्ञान) 38 - 40 76 - 80 General Hindi (सामान्य हिन्दी) 35 - 37 70 - 74 Numerical & Mental Ability Test (संख्यात्मक और मानसिक क्षमता) 37 - 40 74 - 80 Mental Aptitude Test or Intelligence Quotient Test or Reasoning (मानसिक अभिरुचि, बुद्धिलब्धि अवं तार्किक क्षमता) 33 - 37 66 - 74

How to Cover UP Police Constable Syllabus 2023?

The UP Police Constable Syllabus is one of the highly competitive exams in the state. Thousands of aspirants appear for this exam every year, but only a few are declared successful in the exam due to their dedication, consistency, and right preparation plan. Thus, the candidates should analyze the latest UP Police Constable syllabus and then prepare the strategy as per the exam requirements. Here are the tips and tricks to ace the UP Police Constable 2023 exam in one attempt.

Analyse the UP Police Constable syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly before commencing the preparation. This will help them to prepare the list of important topics and assign study hours to each topic accordingly.

Choose the expert-recommended books and study material to clear the basic concepts easily and cover the advanced level topics without any conceptual confusion.

Attempt mock tests and previous year question paper to improve the speed, accuracy, and solving skills. This will help them to attempt the maximum number of questions accurately in the given time period.

Prepare short notes for all the topics as it would be beneficial in the last-minute revision.

UP Police Constable Syllabus 2023: Best Books

Candidates should get their hands on the latest version of UP Police Constable books to cover only exam-relevant topics. The right study material and books will help them to cover all the aspects of the UP Police Constable syllabus.