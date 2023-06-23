UP Police Constable Salary 2023: Check In hand salary, Job Profile, Allowances, Promotions, Roles & Responsibilities, Career Growth

The Uttar Pradesh Board Recruitment and Promotion Board will release UP Police Constable Salary 2023 through the official notification. The UP Police Constable in hand salary ranges between Rs 35,000-Rs 45,000 per month.

UP Police Constable Salary 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Board Recruitment and Promotion Board decides the UP Police Constable salary 2023 as per the 7th pay commission. Aspirants must check the official notification thoroughly to understand the UP Police Constable 2023 salary and job profile. The candidates will be selected based on the marks obtained in the written exam, physical efficiency test, and medical exam.

As per the latest update, the selected candidates will receive Rs 7200 as grade pay in the Uttar Pradesh Constable salary. Apart from the salary, they will also receive certain allowances such as dearness allowances, house rent allowances, medical allowances, etc.

In this article, we have shared complete details on UP Police Constable salary, including in-hand salary, perks & allowances, promotion, and career growth opportunities.

UP Police Constable Salary 2023 Overview

Have a look at the complete overview of the UP Police Constable Salary 2023 shared in the table below:

UP Police Constable Salary 2023 Overview Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Board Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) Post Name Police Constable Exam Level State Level Application Mode Online Exam Mode Online Selection Process Written Exam, Physical Efficiency Test, and Medical Exam Job Location Uttar Pradesh

UP Police Constable Salary 2023 Annual Package

The annual package for candidates selected for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable post will receive approximately Rs 4,50,000 to Rs 4,90,000 per annum. The annual package of the post comprises basic salary, allowances, deductions, gross monthly salary, and net salary.

UP Police Constable Salary Structure 2023

The UP Police Constable salary structure comprises various components like grade pay, in hand salary as per the 7th pay commission, and gross salary as prescribed below:

UP Police Constable Salary Structure 2023 Grade Pay Rs 7200 7th CPC Initial Basic UP Police Constable Salary Rs 21,700 Gross UP Police Constable monthly salary Rs 35,000 to Rs 45,000

UP Police Constable In Hand Salary

All the qualified candidates will receive UP Police Constable in hand salary of Rs 35,000 to Rs 45,000 per month approximately. Along with the basic UP Police Constable salary, the selected candidates will also receive various perks and allowances as per 7th pay commission.

UP Police Constable Salary Perks & Allowances

The candidates selected for the UP Police Constable post will receive certain perks and allowances along with the basic pay as per the 7th pay commission. The list of UP Police constable allowances and benefits are as follows:

Dearness Allowances (DA)

Medical Allowances

Travel Allowances

House Rent Allowances

Leave Encashment Allowances

Detachment Allowances

City Compensatory Allowances

High Altitude Allowances, etc.

UP Police Constable Job Profile

The candidates selected for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable post will be entrusted with various roles and responsibilities after joining the post. The UP Police Constable job profile is as follows:

As constables, they are required to lodge FIR for all the reported cases and fill out the required details in FIR associated with the complaint.

Provide assistance to the senior police officers during the case investigation.

The UP Police Constable job profile also includes patrolling in the area assigned to them.

The responsibility of the UP police constable also includes maintaining records and paperwork and submitting all the reports to the higher officials.

UP Police Constable Probation Period

Aspirants who are appointed for UP Police Constable post will be on probation for a period of 2 years. During the probationary period, the higher officials will monitor the work performance and other factors of the candidates. Upon completing the probation period successfully, the candidates will be confirmed as permanent employees and will be eligible for promotion and other additional allowances.

UP Police Constable Career Growth

There is a huge scope for career growth and opportunities for the candidates selected for the UP Police Constable post. The candidates will be promoted to higher posts based on their job performance, seniority, experience, and eligibility for the respective post. The promotion hierarchy for the UP Police Constable post will be as follow;