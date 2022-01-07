UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022 for 23682 Vacancies: Notification Soon @uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) or UP Police, Lucknow, on 7 Jan 2022, has uploaded a notice related to the direct recruitment of 23682 Constable Civil Police and Fireman Posts. As per the notice, quotations/bids are being invited from reputed companies and agencies, from 27 Jan 2022 onwards, for preparing the whole recruitment process in UP Police. Hence, it ensures that the police will recruit the eligible persons for the said posts by this year. The board did not announce the release date of the recruitment notification, yet. However, it is expected that the notification shall be available within six months.
The agency will be responsible for conducting the online application process, exam, generating the admit cards, document verification, physical standard test, biometric verification during DV, generation of the final selection list, and helpline.
Out of the total, 26210 vacancies are for Constable Male and Female and 172 for Male Fireman Posts.
Candidates who would apply for the post will be required to appear offline written exam. As per the tender notice, 20 Lakhs candidates are expected to participate in the exam.
So, aspirants are advised to start their preparation for the exam. Meanwhile, they can also check required qualifications, age limit, selection process on the basis of previous recruitment.
UP Police Constable Important Dates
- UP Police Constable Notification Date - to be released
- Starting Date of UP Police Online Application - to be announced
- Last Date of UP Police Constable Online Application - to be announced
- UP Police Constable Exam Date - to be announced
UP Police Constable Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 23682
- Constable Civil Police and Fireman - 26210
- Fireman - 172
UP Police Constable Salary:
Rs. 5200-20200
Eligibility Criteria for UP Police Constable Posts
Educational Qualification:
12th class passed or equivalent
UP Police Constable Age Limit:
- General (Male)- 18 – 22
- General (Female) - 18 – 25
- OBC/ SC/ ST (Male) - 18 – 27
- OBC/ SC/ ST (Female) - 18 – 30
Physical Standards:
General
- Male (Height) – 168 cm
- Male (Chest) – 79 cm (without expanding) and 84 (with expanding) [77 cm (without expanding) and 82 with expanding]
- Female (Height) – 152 cm
- Female (Weight) – 40 Kg
Selection Process for UP Police Constable Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- OMR Type Written Exam
- Document Verification and Physical Standard Test
- Physical Efficiency Test (Running)
- Final Merit List
UP Police Constable Exam Pattern
|
Subjects
|
Total No of Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
General Knowledge
|
38
|
76
|
2 hours
|
General Hindi
|
37
|
74
|
Numerical Ability
|
38
|
76
|
Mental Aptitude/IQ/Reasoning Ability
|
37
|
74
How to Apply for UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online within a given time frame.
Important Note: This information is based on the previous notifications. Candidates would be able to check exact details when the detailed notification is released.