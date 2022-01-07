UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022 for 23682 Vacancies: Notification Soon @uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022 for 23682 Vacancies will be uploaded soon uppbpb.gov.in. Check Details Here.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) or UP Police, Lucknow, on 7 Jan 2022, has uploaded a notice related to the direct recruitment of 23682 Constable Civil Police and Fireman Posts. As per the notice, quotations/bids are being invited from reputed companies and agencies, from 27 Jan 2022 onwards, for preparing the whole recruitment process in UP Police. Hence, it ensures that the police will recruit the eligible persons for the said posts by this year. The board did not announce the release date of the recruitment notification, yet. However, it is expected that the notification shall be available within six months.

The agency will be responsible for conducting the online application process, exam, generating the admit cards, document verification, physical standard test, biometric verification during DV, generation of the final selection list, and helpline.

Out of the total, 26210 vacancies are for Constable Male and Female and 172 for Male Fireman Posts.

Candidates who would apply for the post will be required to appear offline written exam. As per the tender notice, 20 Lakhs candidates are expected to participate in the exam.

So, aspirants are advised to start their preparation for the exam. Meanwhile, they can also check required qualifications, age limit, selection process on the basis of previous recruitment.

UP Police Constable Important Dates

UP Police Constable Notification Date - to be released

Starting Date of UP Police Online Application - to be announced

Last Date of UP Police Constable Online Application - to be announced

UP Police Constable Exam Date - to be announced

UP Police Constable Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 23682

Constable Civil Police and Fireman - 26210

Fireman - 172

UP Police Constable Salary:

Rs. 5200-20200

Eligibility Criteria for UP Police Constable Posts

Educational Qualification:

12th class passed or equivalent

UP Police Constable Age Limit:

General (Male)- 18 – 22

General (Female) - 18 – 25

OBC/ SC/ ST (Male) - 18 – 27

OBC/ SC/ ST (Female) - 18 – 30

Physical Standards:

General

Male (Height) – 168 cm

Male (Chest) – 79 cm (without expanding) and 84 (with expanding) [77 cm (without expanding) and 82 with expanding]

Female (Height) – 152 cm

Female (Weight) – 40 Kg

Selection Process for UP Police Constable Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

OMR Type Written Exam Document Verification and Physical Standard Test Physical Efficiency Test (Running) Final Merit List

UP Police Constable Exam Pattern

Subjects Total No of Questions Marks Time General Knowledge 38 76 2 hours General Hindi 37 74 Numerical Ability 38 76 Mental Aptitude/IQ/Reasoning Ability 37 74

How to Apply for UP Police Constable Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online within a given time frame.

Important Note: This information is based on the previous notifications. Candidates would be able to check exact details when the detailed notification is released.

UP Police Constable Tender Notice 2022