UP Police Exam Date 2020 for Constable, Fireman and Jail Warder Posts in September, Check Details @uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Exam Date 2020: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced the exam dates of written exam for the post of Constable (Horse Rider), Fireman and Jail Warder. As per the notice issued by UP Police Constable Exam, UP Police Fireman Exam and UP Police Jail Warder Exam shall be held in the last week of September 2020. All candidates who have applied for the posts can appear for the exam, once the date is announced.

UP Police Exam Date Notice forConstable (Horse Rider), Fireman and Jail Warder Posts

UP Police Constable (Mounted Police) Exam Date

UPPRB has published the recruitment notification for the post of Constable (Horse Rider) in September 2018. A total of 102 vacancies were announced. The online application were invited from 18 January 2019 to 24 February 2019.

UP Police Jail Warder Exam Date

UPPRB Jail Warder Recruitment Notification was published on 30 September 2018. A total of 3638 vacancies are available out of which 3012 Jail Warder (Male) and 626 for Jail Warder (Female) Posts.

UP Police Fireman Exam Date

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police had invited application for filling up the 2000+ vacant post of Fireman. Online applications were invited from 18 January 2019. The last date of submitting application was 24 February 2020.

The candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website or visit this page for UP Police Exam Updates.